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Brianna Castro

Brianna Castro


2026-09-20 02:07:54
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Urban Sustainability, Yale University
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Brianna Castro is Assistant Professor of Urban Sustainability at the Yale School of the Environment. She studies how communities navigate climate change through everyday adaptation, with a focus on climate migration, land tenure and environmental justice. Her forthcoming book considers how climate change is reshaping everyday life drawing on research from Nigeria, Colombia, and the United States.

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  • –present Assistant Professor of Urban Sustainability, Yale University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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