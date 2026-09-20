Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Expected As Typhoon May Make Landfall Near Tokyo

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Sept 20 (NNN-Xinhua) -- A large and powerful typhoon is expected to approach the Pacific coastal areas of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, from Monday into Tuesday, prompting the country's weather agency to urge residents to remain on high alert for torrential rain and violent winds, according to local media on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

As of 9 am local time Sunday, Typhoon Dujuan, the 25th typhoon of the year, was moving northwest over the sea south of Japan at 10 kilometres per hour (kph), public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The typhoon was packing maximum sustained winds of 126 kph near its centre, with maximum gusts of 180 kph.

The typhoon could make landfall on the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Monday.

It is expected to bring torrential rain, violent winds and high waves, increasing the risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

The typhoon's approach coincides with a five-day holiday period in Japan.

Residents have been urged to check the latest weather information and take precautions, including considering rescheduling their plans amid extreme weather.

People in urban areas have also been advised to watch out for possible flooding on roads and in underground facilities.

--NNN-XINHUA