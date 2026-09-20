MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Zhibao Technology Inc. Subsidiary Zhibao Labuan Re Accelerates Reinsurance Business Expansion Across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia

September 18, 2026 8:59 AM EDT | Source: Zhibao Technology Inc.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Regional Expansion Strategy: Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," "we," or the "Company") announces that its reinsurance subsidiary, Zhibao Labuan Reinsurance Company Limited ("Zhibao Labuan Re"), is expanding its operations into Hong Kong and Southeast Asian reinsurance markets. Top tier Reinsurance Collaborations: Zhibao Labuan Re is collaborating with a top global reinsurer in Singapore and a leading Chinese state-owned insurer in Hong Kong on cross-border reinsurance arrangements across medical, accident, property, and liability lines. Strengthening Balance Sheet & Regional Capacity: Zhibao Labuan Re expected parent Company Zhibao Technology's strengthened balance sheet position and underwriting capacity to accelerate business development.

Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," "we," or the "Company"), a leading high-growth InsurTech company and pioneer of the 2B2C digital embedded insurance model in China, today announced significant business development progress for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhibao Labuan Reinsurance Company Limited ("Zhibao Labuan Re"), as it expands its footprint across the Hong Kong and Southeast Asian reinsurance markets.

Incorporated in Labuan, Malaysia in 2024 and holding a General Reinsurance license from the Labuan Financial Services Authority, Zhibao Labuan Re is a key pillar in the Company's overall overseas expansion growth strategy.

Although Zhibao Labuan Re has chosen not to participate in AM Best's interactive rating process for the time being, the subsidiary continues to execute its growth mandate by securing key operational and treaty arrangements with market-leading regional partners.

Expanding Reinsurance Infrastructure & Premium Growth As part of its strategy to capture high-value reinsurance business outside mainland China, Zhibao Labuan Re is working with a premier global reinsurer based in Singapore to explore potential cross-border collaboration. Potential treaties are expected to cover key product lines, including medical, accident, property, and liability risks. While Zhibao Labuan Re does not have a concrete estimated premium income associated with these potential treaties, they are expected to generate significant premium income in the coming years.

Strengthening Balance Sheet & Regional Capacity Taking advantage of parent Company Zhibao Technology's strengthened balance sheet after the closing of its PIPE transaction, Zhibao Labuan Re is better equipped to strengthen its capital reserves and its own balance sheet. Zhibao Labuan Re expects this to boost its ability to expand its underwriting capacity, deepen its risk-transfer capabilities, and better execute on its strategy to bridge risks between mainland China and the high-growth Southeast Asian (SEA) reinsurance corridors.

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. is a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities ("Zhibao China Group") in China. 2B2C ("to-business-to-customer") digital embedded insurance is the Company's innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by their proprietary PaaS ("Platform as a Service").

Zhibao has developed over 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao acquires and analyzes customer data, utilizes big data and AI technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep it abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market. For more information, please visit:.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "is/are likely to," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual reports on Form 20-F (as amended) and registration statements on Form F-1 (as amended) that have been filed or will be filed from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

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Source: Zhibao Technology Inc.