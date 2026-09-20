MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Smooth Rock Ventures Announces Name Change to Catalyst One Exploration Corp. and New Trading Symbol

September 18, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Smooth Rock Ventures Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. (TSXV: SMRV) (OTC Pink: SMRVF) (the " Company ") announces that, further to its news release dated September 10, 2026, it will be changing its name from "Smooth Rock Ventures Corp." to "Catalyst One Exploration Corp." (the " Name Change "), effective after the close of market on September 21, 2026.

As such, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and the new trading symbol "CATX" at the opening of markets on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. In connection with the Name Change, the new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares is 14888K103 and the new ISIN is CA14888K1030.

The Name Change does not affect the Company's share structure, or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the Name Change. All currently outstanding share and warrant certificates will continue to be valid under the new name.

The Name Change was approved by the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with the Company's Articles and the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

About Smooth Rock Ventures Corp.

Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States, primarily in the prolific Walker Lane mineral belt located in Nevada. The Company owns a 100% undivided interest in the Palmetto Gold Project, which consists of 116 unpatented mining claims totalling 2,217 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Project hosts a National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate (WSP Canada Inc. McCraken 10-15-2020). Palmetto has seen significant exploration work completed to date by numerous companies including Newmont Gold, Phelps Dodge Corp., Romarco Minerals, and most recently by ML Gold Corp. The initial "Discovery Hole" in 1988 was drilled by Phelps Dodge and bonanza gold-silver veins were subsequently drilled by Romarco Minerals in 1997-2002. For more information, visit .

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Chris Hobbs, CFO & Director

Tel: 416.276.6689

Email: ...

Website:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential" or "possible", or statements that certain events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Name Change becoming effective after the close of market on September 21, 2026; the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange under the name "Catalyst One Exploration Corp." and the trading symbol "CATX" at the opening of markets on September 22, 2026; the continued validity of the Company's outstanding share and warrant certificates under the new name; the expectation that no action will be required to be taken by shareholders in connection with the Name Change; and the use of the new CUSIP number and ISIN in the clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares.

These statements are based on assumptions that the Company considers reasonable in the circumstances, including that the TSX Venture Exchange will effect the Name Change on the terms accepted and on the date anticipated, and that no regulatory, administrative or operational matter will delay the commencement of trading under the new name and trading symbol.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The commencement of trading under the new name and trading symbol may be delayed or may occur on a date other than the date anticipated; the Company's securities may be subject to administrative or operational steps in connection with the Name Change that are not currently anticipated; registrars, intermediaries, market data providers and other third parties may not reflect the Name Change on a timely basis; and shareholders may be required to take steps not currently anticipated. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Smooth Rock Ventures Corp.