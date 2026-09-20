First Day Of Shamakhi Grape And Wine Festival Continues With Concert Program (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The first day of the Grape and Wine Festival in Shamakhi continued with a concert programme.

The festival was filled with various events and entertainment throughout the day, while the evening programme continued with live musical performances.

In the evening, popular performers Roza Zergerli, Kazim Can, Nigerian-born singer Joseph Uwezele Okpamen, and Banovsha Allahverdiyeva performed musical pieces in various genres. The artists presented festival guests with a diverse musical programme, performing popular songs from their repertoires.

Alongside Azerbaijani music, the concert programme also featured musical pieces from various genres. Participants listened to the performances with interest, danced to the music and joined in the festival's entertainment programme.

The evening continued with a musical set by DJ Kamo, which further enhanced the festival atmosphere. During the DJ's performance, participants danced and enjoyed an evening filled with music and entertainment.

Thus, the first day of the Grape and Wine Festival in Shamakhi was marked by music, entertainment and a festive atmosphere. The festival will continue on September 20 with a variety of programmes.

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