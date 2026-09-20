Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar Comes To Aid Of Road Accident Victims In Telangana

MENAFN - IANS) Siddipet (Telangana), Sep 20 (IANS) Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar joined security personnel to rescue victims of a car accident in Telangana's Siddipet district, officials said.

The victims, a couple and their daughter, were travelling in a car which crashed into a divider before rolling over in the incident reported from Gajwel on the outskirts of the district.

The timely inflation of the vehicle's airbags prevented loss of life in the accident.

The couple who were in the front seats sustained minor injuries. However, their daughter, who was sitting at the back, suffered serious injuries in the incident.

The Union Minister, travelling from Hyderabad to Sircilla, rushed to the scene of the accident and joined security personnel to rescue the occupants of the car.

Sanjay Kumar also immediately arranged for the victims to be taken to a hospital in a police vehicle.

Further, he ordered police personnel present at the site to ensure that the injured family receives proper medical treatment.

Meanwhile, three people lost their lives, and another was critically injured in a serious accident in Mumbai early on Sunday, officials said.

The accident, involving a high-end car, took place on the Mumbai Coastal Road.

According to information received from the Coastal Road Control Room, the accident occurred at around 5.20 a.m. near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala College.

The car was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, reportedly due to overspeeding.

Following the accident, all four occupants of the car were rushed to Nair Hospital, where emergency medical teams assessed their condition.

According to an update issued by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Nair Hospital at around 8.40 a.m., three of the occupants were declared brought dead by doctors.

Among those who died were a 21-year-old and a 17-year-old, while the identity and other details of the deceased were yet to be ascertained.

The fourth occupant, a 20-year-old male, sustained serious injuries in the accident and was admitted to the trauma ward of Nair Hospital. His condition was reported to be critical, according to the hospital authorities.