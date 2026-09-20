Fit India: Parvinder Awana Promotes Fitness At 'Sundays On Cycle'

Former Indian cricketer Parvinder Awana participated in the 'Sundays on Cycle' event under the Fit India Movement and highlighted the importance of making fitness a daily habit, while encouraging youngsters to stay away from substance abuse.

Awana Champions Daily Fitness, Warns Against Substance Abuse

Speaking to reporters during the event, Awana said the campaign has been running for a long time and has been a great experience, adding that initiatives like these help promote fitness among people. "This campaign has been going on for quite some time, and it has been a great experience... Well, fitness is certainly being promoted through this initiative. As a sportsperson, I want to emphasize that we should make fitness a daily habit," Awana said.

The former Indian speedster further said that the Fit India campaign aims to create awareness among the youth and encourage them towards a healthier lifestyle. "The 'Fit India' campaign aims to raise awareness among the youth and keep them away from substance abuse; the more we train, the fitter we stay, and the fitter we are, the stronger our mental decision-making becomes," he added.

Mandaviya Joins Diaspora to Cheer for Asian Games Athletes

Earlier, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya joined members of the Indian diaspora in Japan for a special 'Sundays on Cycle' event organised to cheer for the Indian contingent for the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya.

While speaking to ANI, Mandaviya praised the Indian diaspora in Japan for organising the“Sundays on Cycle” event to cheer and motivate Indian athletes competing at the Asian Games in Nagoya, expressing confidence that the athletes will perform strongly and bring glory and pride to the nation. "The Asian Games are taking place in Nagoya, Japan, and Indian athletes are participating in them. To encourage and boost their morale, the Indian diaspora organised a cycling event on Sunday to cheer for India. I am confident that our athletes will perform well and bring glory to the country," Mandaviya said.

About 'Sundays on Cycle'

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). Over 6000 NAMO Fit India clubs also organise the cycling initiative nationwide every week. (ANI)

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