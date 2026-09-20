Ronit Bose Shares A Throwback Video Of Himself Playing The Trumpet: Need To Start Practicing Again

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Multifaceted actor Ronit Bose treated his Instagram family with a throwback video of himself playing the trumpet.

In the clip uploaded by the 'Udaan' actor on Sunday, he was seen playing the song 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Main' from the 1974 release 'Ajanabee'.

Crooned by legendary Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, the track has been picturized on the leads Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman.

With R.D. Burman as the music director, the lyrics for the song have been penned by Anand Bakshi.

In the caption, Ronit shared that the video was old and also expressed his desire to start practicing playing trumpet yet again.

"Throw way way back! Need to start practicing again. Hai na? (sic)," read the caption of the post.

Agreeing with the 'Ugly' actor, users appreciated his skills in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "This is really great, Ronit! You need to stay with it and keep going."

Another one penned, "You are a highly talented person who excels in many different areas. Stay blessed"

"So nice big brother fingerings and pitching and sound also so sweetisg... excellent every notes best dealings...kip it up to updates ( surprised me big brother first time I...rohit bhaiya bhi koch na koch to play zaroor karte honge," read the third comment.

Ronit is extremely active on social media and keeps the netizens engaged with such fond memories.

In August, he recalled his time working with Hollywood star Brendan Fraser in the 2019 crime-drama film 'Line of Descent'.

Taking to his Instagram, Ronit dropped a throwback picture of Fraser with his wife Neelam and children.

Remembering him to be“very gracious and extremely talented”, he wrote the caption,“And this popped up today. Reminded me of way back, when I worked and we spent time with the very gracious and extremely talented @brendan__fraser.”

Directed by Rohit Karn Batra, 'Line of Descent', also saw Neeraj Kabi, and Ali Haji as part of the primary cast with Brendan Fraser, Prem Chopra, and Abhay Deol playing ancillary roles.