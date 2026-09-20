Hyderabad Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy Run Over By Speeding SUV, CCTV Video Goes Viral WATCH

A three-year-old boy died after being run over by a speeding SUV in Hyderabad. The toddler was out with his father, Mohiduddin, to collect a parcel when the accident took place. Reports say that the car that was involved in the accident left the scene. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital right away, but he was later moved to another one, where doctors pronounced him dead right away. CCTV caught the accident. The video showed the kid crossing the street by himself when the SUV hit him.

After what happened, Jaffar Hussain Meraj, an MLA for AIMIM, went to the scene and talked to cops. Police are said to have written down the car's number plate number and are now trying to find it and its driver.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

3-year-old boy killed in #Hyderabad #hitandrunA 3-year-old boy, Izanuddin, was killed after being run over by an XUV (AP11AN6899) in the IS Sadan police station limits in Hyderabad boy was crossing the road near IS Sadan X Road, where he had come with his parents to eat... twitter/B9VDwJEshZ

- NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) September 20, 2026

On Saturday, two other road accidents claimed the lives of a total of seven people, including four members of a family, near Hyderabad. Four family members, including a couple, died instantly after the four-wheeler they were riding in collided with a roadside culvert on National Highway 44 (NH 44), according to authorities.

The car's driver, the fifth person, was taken to a hospital after suffering severe injuries. According to a police source quoted by news agency PTI, the family was on their way to Shamshabad after attending a Ganesh immersion celebration in their hometown.

In another deadly road accident, three people lost their lives after a truck hit their stationary vehicle. The three occupants of the scrap-filled car stopped in the Outer Ring Road emergency lane to use a jack to fix a flat tire, which led to the collision.

The police claim that a truck struck the halted car after it was reportedly driven carelessly and recklessly. The event resulted in three serious injuries. According to authorities, two of them passed away instantly, while the third, who was taken to a hospital, perished from his wounds. According to the authorities, the truck driver left the scene of the collision.