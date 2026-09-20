GGD (Global Gold DAO) Launches Tokenized Physical Gold Ecosystem On BNB Chain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GGD (Global Gold DAO) has launched a tokenized physical gold real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem on BNB Chain. The protocol introduces a three-token architecture GGT, GGU and GGD designed to link gold-referenced value to on-chain staking, minting, circulating and decentralized governance.









The project describes itself as "the world's first decentralized on-chain physical gold ecosystem DAO," positioning the protocol around the integration of traditional physical gold with blockchain infrastructure. It also aims to decentralize ownership of the tokenization network by distributing governance tokens as staking incentives, incentivizing participation in protocol level governance, and other protocol design includes DAO approved buybacks funded by protocol revenue, intended to align users with the protocol.

The launch comes as real-world asset tokenization continues to move traditional assets onto blockchain networks. The stated thesis is to democratize access, improve real-time transparency, strengthen ownership rights, enable liquidity and allow permissionless composability across on-chain applications. Gold has become one of the assets most actively explored in this transition, given its established global market, recognized pricing benchmarks and long-standing role as a store of value and a hedge against inflation, geopolitical instability and broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

Physical gold ownership, by contrast, can involve storage and insurance requirements, geographic constraints, limited divisibility, cross-border settlement friction and restricted usability in financial applications such as collateral, borrowing and lending. Tokenization offers an alternative structure in which gold-referenced economic exposure can be represented, transferred and utilized within blockchain-based systems.

GGD (Global Gold DAO) separates three core functions across three digital assets: GGT serves as the gold-referenced value layer, GGU functions as a volatility buffer in the form of a synthetic U.S. dollar-denominated value unit, and GGD acts as the governance and ecosystem incentive token.

GGT: The Physical Gold Asset

GGT, or Global Gold Token, is the protocol's primary RWA gold token. Each GGT represents the value equivalent of 0.001 troy ounces of gold.

Its current underlying asset is the CSOP Gold ETF (3030.HK), a Hong Kong listed exchange-traded fund managed by CSOP Asset Management Limited. The ETF holds physical gold and tracks the LBMA gold benchmark before expenses.

According to the project's white paper, the underlying asset structure is intended to evolve. The current structure relies solely on the CSOP Gold ETF, while a later phase is expected to introduce directly held physical gold, producing a combined structure of ETF holdings and allocated gold bars.

The legal issuer of GGT is RWAfi DAO LLC – Series 2, a Marshall Islands entity, while protocol level parameters and smart-contract control are assigned to GGD DAO governance. The design separates the entities responsible for holding the underlying assets via a licensed custodian, providing technology services and governing the protocol.

GGT holders do not directly hold units in the ETF, or direct title to the underlying physical gold. GGT is instead structured to provide economic exposure to the performance of the underlying gold linked assets under the contractual arrangements set out in the Marshall Island entities's legal documentation.

GGT can be minted by depositing USDC or USDT, and withdrawal in accordance with defined protocol rules. It also supports permissionless peer-to-peer transfers on-chain.

The protocol additionally provides a pathway for GGT to physical-gold redemption mechanism. The current minimum redemption threshold is 50,000 GGT, equivalent to 50 troy ounces of gold, with an initial redemption fee of 2.5%. Redemption into USDC or USDT currently carries a 3.5% protocol fee.

GGU: A Synthetic Gold Unit denominated in USD

GGU, or Global Gold Unit, is structured as a volatility buffer in the form of a synthetic U.S. dollar-denominated value unit.

Under the protocol model, each GGU consists of US$1 equivalent of gold exposure paired with a short gold hedging position. The mechanism is intended to reduce net exposure to gold-price movements and hold the U.S. dollar value of GGU near US$1.

GGU is not a conventional 1:1 fiat-reserve stablecoin. Its value management mechanism depends on gold exposure, hedging positions, reserve availability, market liquidity and pricing data.

The white paper notes that full hedging may not be achievable during the protocol's early stages if the risk reserve is insufficient. Under those conditions, GGU may remain partially exposed to gold-price fluctuations and may deviate from its US$1 reference value.

GGT and GGU can be converted into one another through an on-chain atomic conversion mechanism, currently at a fee of 0.3% in either direction. Each conversion burns the source token and mints the destination token at the applicable protocol reference price.

GGD: Governance and Ecosystem Incentives

GGD is the protocol's governance and incentive token, with a fixed total supply of one billion tokens.

Under the allocation model, 45% is designated for ecosystem staking and minting, 15% for market incentives, 15% for the DAO foundation, 20% for the core team and 5% for private investors.

The protocol initially unlocks 100 million GGD. Further batches of 100 million tokens are released against cumulative GGT minting milestones. Within each batch, 45 million GGD is allocated to ecosystem minting and distributed linearly over 730 days under current parameters.

Users can participate in the staking system by staking GGT or GGU through protocol nodes. The minimum user staking amount is currently 10 GGT, or an equivalent effective amount of GGU under the protocol's calculation rules.

GGD is a governance token used to bootstrap network effects and participation in protocol level voting and to reward contributors and users. Its economic value derives from buybacks funded by protocol revenue, a structure designed to align user interests with the protocol's growth and create a reinforcing growth cycle.

Transparency, Compliance and Security

The protocol's on-chain gold framework combines blockchain-based records with information supplied by licensed custodians, fund admin, asset managers and other service providers.

Pricing relies on multi-source oracle infrastructure. Under the white paper framework, abnormal deviations between price sources, or stale data, can trigger temporary suspension of functions that depend on real-time pricing.

Reserves and underlying asset information is supported by licensed custodian records, periodic attestations and third-party documentation. Information regarding the underlying holdings will be publicly disclosed and made available for verification.

Operators interacting with the official GGD (Global Gold DAO interface must qualify as professional or accredited investors in their respective jurisdictions and are subject to on-chain screening, including Know Your Transaction (KYT) and Know Your Address (KYA) checks. Operators must not be located in the United States, mainland China, or any jurisdiction subject to United Nations sanctions.

Risk Considerations

The project's white paper identifies risks including gold-price movements, GGT tracking differences, GGU hedging and reserve risks, smart-contract vulnerabilities, liquidity constraints, governance concentration and regulatory uncertainty.

For the full disclaimer, please visit the official GGD (Global Gold DAO) websit.

About GGD (Global Gold DAO

GGD (Global Gold DAO) is a decentralized tokenized gold RWA ecosystem initially deployed on BNB Chain.

CONTACT: Global Gold DAO...