Nasha Mukt Bharat: BJP MP K Laxman Leads Cycling Rally In Hyderabad

Backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman on Sunday led a one-hour 'Nasha Mukt Bharat – Cycling Ride' organised by Akshara Sporty from Necklace Road Cycle Station to the BR Ambedkar Statue in Hyderabad, taking a collective pledge with young cyclists to combat substance abuse.

The cycling rally, organised to sensitise society against the perils of narcotics, witnessed enthusiastic participation from local residents, youth, students, and fitness enthusiasts pedalling along the city stretch to champion the message of fitness and a drug-free lifestyle.

Aligning with PM Modi's Vision

Speaking to ANI, Laxman reiterated that the initiative was in direct alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide call to make India free from substance abuse. "As part of the vision for a Drug-Free India, today in Hyderabad I joined cyclists and young people for a one-hour cycling rally to raise awareness about the growing impact of drugs on our youth and students. We took a collective pledge to spread awareness and work towards a drug-free society," Laxman said.

A Call to Action for Youth

Sounding a cautionary note on the adverse impact of substance abuse on the future of the younger generation, he pointed out that addiction directly undermines the opportunities created for them. "If the youth is addicted to drugs, they will not be able to benefit from the development being done for them," he asserted.

He further urged people to lead a drug-free life and participate in the Drug-Free India campaign. "A healthy and empowered youth is essential for building a strong and developed India. I urge everyone, especially our young people and students, to stay aware, stay active and join us in this important mission for a Drug-Free India," the BJP MP added. (ANI)

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