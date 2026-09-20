Mumbai Man's Video On 'Rare' Workplace Praise Goes Viral: 'Heals 10 Days Of Overthinking'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A simple“good job” from Indian managers is so rare that employees often take screenshots of the compliment to keep themselves motivated for an entire week, a Mumbai man pointed out in a viral Instagram video.

In his Reel, Rohit Panchal highlighted a highly relatable workplace reality: how infrequently managers offer positive feedback, making those rare words of appreciation feel like a major victory.

Panchal noted that almost everyone has experienced the urge to save a boss's praise.

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He explained that whenever employees get a good comment, they take a screenshot and“feel good about that entire week just because of that one comment,” simply because they know“how rare it is to get a good feedback from your manager”.

The reality of the modern workplace, he added, is often skewed toward criticism.

He pointed out that in the majority of cases, an employee can“work so hard, you work the entire night, you do your a** off,” yet find that the subsequent review meeting still centres entirely on“that one mistake in the entire work”.

Because of this constant focus on flaws, Panchal said,“getting that one good feedback literally means the world to us” and makes the entire week feel better.

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Panchal captioned his viral video:“One genuine 'good job' from your manager heals 10 days of overthinking.”