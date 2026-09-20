(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Argo's July Oil Production September 18, 2026 9:05 AM EDT | Source: Argo Gold Inc. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) (" Argo " or the " Company ") July 2026 oil production was 2,203 barrels, averaging 71 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$83 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $182,443 and net operating cash flow was $109,516.

July 2026 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating

cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 39 bbl/day 15 bbl/day $36,067 $21,880 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 63 bbl/day 12 bbl/day $30,480 $15,037 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 9 bbl/day 3 bbl/day $8,636 $5,107 Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 72 bbl/day 13 bbl/day $35,759 $22,132 Lloyd 2

(23.077% interest) 120 bbl/day 28 bbl/day $71,509 $55,573 July 2026 Total 71 bbl/day $182,443 $109,516

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at and on Argo Gold's website at . Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ( ) (CSE: ARQ) as well as (OTC Pink: ARBTF) and (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS).

Paul Poggione, President

(613) 277-1989

...

Judy Baker, CEO

(416) 786-7860

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Source: Argo Gold Inc.