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Argo's July Oil Production


2026-09-20 01:05:14
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Argo's July Oil Production

September 18, 2026 9:05 AM EDT | Source: Argo Gold Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) (" Argo " or the " Company ") July 2026 oil production was 2,203 barrels, averaging 71 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$83 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $182,443 and net operating cash flow was $109,516.

July 2026 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating
cash flow
Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)		 39 bbl/day 15 bbl/day $36,067 $21,880
Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)		 63 bbl/day 12 bbl/day $30,480 $15,037
Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)		 9 bbl/day 3 bbl/day $8,636 $5,107
Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)		 72 bbl/day 13 bbl/day $35,759 $22,132
Lloyd 2
(23.077% interest)		 120 bbl/day 28 bbl/day $71,509 $55,573
July 2026 Total 71 bbl/day $182,443 $109,516

About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at and on Argo Gold's website at . Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ( ) (CSE: ARQ) as well as (OTC Pink: ARBTF) and (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS).

Paul Poggione, President
(613) 277-1989
...

Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
...

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Argo Gold Inc.

MENAFN20092026004218003983ID1111686213



Newsfile Corp

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