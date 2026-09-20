Argo's July Oil Production
|July 2026
|Oil Production
|Argo's interest
|Argo's Oil Revenue
| Argo's net operating
cash flow
| Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)
|39 bbl/day
|15 bbl/day
|$36,067
|$21,880
| Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)
|63 bbl/day
|12 bbl/day
|$30,480
|$15,037
| Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)
|9 bbl/day
|3 bbl/day
|$8,636
|$5,107
| Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)
|72 bbl/day
|13 bbl/day
|$35,759
|$22,132
| Lloyd 2
(23.077% interest)
|120 bbl/day
|28 bbl/day
|$71,509
|$55,573
|July 2026 Total
|71 bbl/day
|$182,443
|$109,516
About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at and on Argo Gold's website at . Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ( ) (CSE: ARQ) as well as (OTC Pink: ARBTF) and (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS).
Paul Poggione, President
(613) 277-1989
...
Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
...
NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Argo Gold Inc.
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