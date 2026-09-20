Brighton Ends Arsenal's Winning Start In Premier League

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Sept 20 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Arsenal suffered their first defeat in the Premier League this season after losing 3-0 to Brighton on Saturday, reported Xinhua.

Brighton were celebrating the 125th anniversary of the club's foundation and did so in style with a comfortable victory over the side that had topped the table with a perfect record.

Pascal Gross opened the scoring with a shot that curled in off the post, with Charalampos Kostoulas scoring a second with a long-range shot before half-time and Chema Andres heading in the third in the 57th minute.

Early goals from Joe Willock and Lewis Hall gave Newcastle United a 2-0 lead over Hull City after just seven minutes, with Newcastle also seeing a penalty saved.

Mohamed-Ali Cho pulled a goal back for Hull City in the 67th minute, and the visiting side pressed for an equalising goal in the closing minutes but failed to find one.

Thierno Barry's 11th-minute goal gave Everton a 1-0 home win over Ipswich Town, who also had Abdul Fatawu sent off midway through the second half.

Coventry City claimed their first win since returning to the Premier League with a 1-0 victory away to Nottingham Forest, thanks to Jay Dasilva's 55th-minute volley.

Nottingham Forest had more than 20 shots during the match but managed only three on target.

Aston Villa had gone 3-0 up through Johan Manzambi, Nicolas Jackson and Emiliano Buendia before Tottenham Hotspur pulled two goals back through Conor Gallagher's 86th-minute effort and Jan Paul van Hecke's 98th-minute header.

Brentford cruised past Chelsea 3-0 on Friday.

Jaidon Anthony opened the scoring in the 61st minute after Chelsea failed to deal with a corner.

Igor Thiago made it 2-0 with seven minutes left to play when he fired home a bouncing ball, and Fabio Carvalho scored the third in injury time after Chelsea again failed to mark their opponents following a throw-in.

--NNN-XINHUA