Six Armed Individuals Killed In South Philippines

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANILA, Sept 20 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Six allegedly armed individuals were killed in a clash with Philippine army and police forces in the country's southern Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Mindanao on Saturday, authorities said, reported Xinhua.

While serving an arrest warrant for a suspect charged with carnapping with homicide, government forces moved in, prompting the suspect and his companions to allegedly open fire on the troops.

The incident triggered an exchange of gunfire that left six gunmen dead, while authorities later recovered five rifles.

The clash prompted around 350 residents to temporarily evacuate their communities.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 33-year-old man was shot dead on Saturday evening while walking along a road in Valencia City, Bukidnon Province, in southern Philippines, according to local police.

Initial investigation showed that the incident occurred at approximately 7.00 pm.

An unidentified suspect approached and shot the victim three times.

The investigation was underway, police said.

--NNN-XINHUA