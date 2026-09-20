Czech Senate Deputy Speaker: C8 To Strengthen Cooperation And Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Czech Parliament's upper house told Ukrinform this.

“I see the creation of the Carpathian Forum not only as an expression of clear support for our Ukrainian friends, but also as an opportunity to deepen cooperation among the participating countries in the areas of energy security, strengthening investment opportunities, and support for civil society,” Drahoš said.

During the summit, the Czech Senator met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, as well as Romanian President Nicușor Dan, who is due to visit the Czech Republic at the end of September.

The C8 initiative aims to deepen international ties and strengthen coordination at the European level, particularly in the areas of security, energy, logistics, and cross-border economic cooperation.

The new format seeks to bring Ukraine closer to its European neighbors – Romania, Serbia, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Hungary – as well as to the European Union as a whole.

Zelensky thanks C8 leaders, businesses and communities for agreements atEight Summit

As reported by Ukrinform, representatives of the C8 countries presented a joint investment portfolio of 95 projects worth around €40 billion during the Carpathian Economic Forum.

Photo: Jiří Drahoš, Facebook