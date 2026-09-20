Students Faced Most Difficulties In 60-Year Cong Tenure No One Listening To 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Now: Bihar Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 20 (IANS) Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Sunday criticised Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event and slammed Congress over its handling of student issues, saying that young people have had to struggle to make their voices heard despite the party being in power for decades.

Speaking about the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme and the concerns raised by students, Yadav told IANS,“Across the country, there is no one listening to the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'. When they had the opportunity, they did not listen to the students' concerns. If students want their voices to be heard, they have to wander from place to place.”

“For 60 years, the Congress Party has been in power, and students have faced the most difficulties. You may remember that the student movement began in Bihar, and due to the student movement, the government was completely wiped out from power in Bihar and several other states and across the country...” he added.

Yadav's remarks came amid a political exchange over student concerns and the role of political parties in addressing issues affecting young people.

Earlier on Saturday, addressing a large gathering of students at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, Rahul Gandhi raised concerns over unemployment, examination irregularities and what he described as the influence of a few industrialists.

Gandhi alleged that institutions meant to support students and safeguard universities and colleges were now working against them.“The system has captured the entire country. It does not want students to raise questions,” he said.

Gandhi further said students were questioning the system, including issues involving certain industrialists, but alleged that his critics opposed such questions.“Students are asking questions about the system, including about certain industrialists, but the Andhbhakts oppose them. Only students can wipe out violence and hatred from the country, not Andhbhakts.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader N. Ramchander Rao accused the Congress of engaging in what he called“low-level politics” and objected to what he described as attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

Rao said political criticism should focus on policy and political issues.“It is low-level politics by the Congress party that every time they try to humiliate or abuse...In politics and democracy, issues that are to be criticised or attacked should be political and related to policy matters,” he said.