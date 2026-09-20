Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Winds To Lash Telugu States

The low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is strengthening, bringing heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. IMD has issued alerts, while a severe depression may approach the North Andhra coast by September 23.

The weather department shared a crucial update for the Telugu states. Several areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are already receiving good rainfall. IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rains in the coming days. The surface circulation over the Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a low-pressure area. IMD officials confirmed that the system will trigger widespread heavy rains, lightning and strong winds across AP and Telangana for the next four to five days.

A surface circulation near the North Andaman area has turned into a low-pressure system. It is moving west-northwest and is expected to become a depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal by Monday. APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said it will intensify into a severe depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday.

Officials expect the severe depression to reach near the South Odisha and North Andhra coasts by Wednesday morning, September 23. It is likely to cross the coast over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal. Two more troughs are extending from North Coastal Andhra to Tamil Nadu and across the central Bay of Bengal. These systems are expected to increase rainfall intensity.

Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts are receiving rain accompanied by strong winds due to the low-pressure system. Officials warned of strong winds blowing at 40 to 50 kmph along the coast for four days starting Monday.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Prakasam, Markapuram, Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Tirupati, Annamayya and Chittoor districts. These areas may receive moderate to heavy rains accompanied by lightning.

Srikakulam district officials cancelled their leaves as a precautionary measure. They appointed senior officers as in-charges for 11 coastal mandals. Teams are keeping drinking water and rice ready at cyclone relief centres. The collectorate has also set up a control room at 08942 240557 to assist people.

Officials have requested fishermen not to venture into the sea until September 25 due to rough conditions. Those already at sea have been asked to return to the coast immediately.

The monsoon has picked up pace in Telangana again. The weather department has issued an orange alert for four districts and a yellow alert for nine districts across the state. Rains are expected to intensify in Telangana between September 22 and 25 as the depression over the Bay of Bengal moves towards the North Andhra and Odisha coasts.

South Telangana districts such as Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet are witnessing heavy rains. Officials have predicted rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Warangal, Mahabubabad and Suryapet districts.

Hyderabad city witnessed cloudy weather for the last two days. A heavy downpour lashed the city on Saturday evening, with the southern and central parts recording heavy rainfall. IMD clarified that Hyderabad's weather will remain cloudy for the next one week. The city may receive moderate to heavy rainfall during this period.

The rains have brought some relief to farmers who were struggling with a lack of water for their crops. However, sudden heavy downpours can lead to flooding in low-lying areas. Officials advised people not to stand under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms and lightning. Residents in low-lying areas have also been asked to take proper precautions.