Asian Games: Unchanged India Women Opt To Bat First Against Bangladesh In SF

MENAFN - IANS) Nishinn, Sep 20 (IANS) India won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the Asian Games women's cricket semifinal here at Korogi Sports Park on Sunday.

India's XI remained unchanged from their quarterfinal match, while Bangladesh are playing their first match of the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Women in Blue brushed aside hosts Japan in a lopsided affair in the quarterfinal to march into the semifinals for the second straight time in as many tournament appearances.

The defending champions are the favourites to claim the title they won after beating Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asiad final, in what is a similar look to the semifinals of the previous edition.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are coming into the semifinal without any game time in Nisshin. Their quarterfinal against China was washed out, and they progressed because they were the higher-ranked team of the two.

The Bangladeshi side has defeated the Women in Blue only thrice in the 25 meetings.

The Women in Blue are fresh from winning an eighth Asia Cup title a few days ago, while Bangladesh lost to the Indian juggernaut in the Asia Cup semifinal in Dubai.

Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Gunalan Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana Joty (C & WK), Shorna Akter, Sharmin Akter, Sanjida Akter Supta, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun