From Sarong Music Run Sponsorship To Long-Term Commitment: JETOUR Advances Its Travel+ Strategy In Malaysia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Malaysia Sarong Music Run 2026 was held in Kuala Lumpur, bringing together sports, music and local cultural experiences. As the official automotive partner of the event, JETOUR organized a fleet of more than 100 vehicles for a city parade through the capital. The celebration drew a crowd of over 20,000 participants, with YAB Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, and Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, in attendance to join this unique fusion of fitness, music and Malaysian culture.







JETOUR and Malaysia Marathon Exchange the MoU Witnessed by the Prime Minister of Malaysia

Three-Year MoU Signed to Elevate Local Travel and Cultural Experiences

JETOUR has been a partner of the Malaysia Sarong Music Run since 2025, building a strong connection with the event and local communities. Building on this cooperation, JETOUR and the Malaysia Marathon officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a three-year partnership spanning 2027 to 2029. Through the partnership, both parties will explore opportunities in promoting local travel culture and co-creating outdoor lifestyle experiences, reinforcing JETOUR's footprint in Malaysia. YAB Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between JETOUR and Malaysia Marathon.

During the event, JETOUR staged a drone light show above the Kuala Lumpur Twin Towers, blending elements of Malaysian culture with the message“TRAVEL WITH JETOUR”. The display echoed Visit Malaysia 2026's invitation to travelers worldwide to explore the country's rich culture and natural beauty.







JETOUR presents a drone show during MSMR 2026 and respond Visit Malaysia with its slogan

JETOUR Appoints“Travel Ambassadors” to Strengthen Local Initiatives

Beyond its event partnership, JETOUR is extending its“Travel+” philosophy into local environmental initiatives. During the event, JETOUR recognized representatives from TCS, a freshwater turtle conservation organization,and PULIHARA, a sea turtle and marine ecosystem conservation organization, as“JETOUR Travel Ambassadors”. By collaborating with local partners across diverse fields, JETOUR aims to integrate its travel, off-road, and conservation culture into its local brand initiatives, creating more diverse expressions of the“Travel+” philosophy in Malaysia.

Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, said:“JETOUR is committed to providing travelers with 'Travel+', which also represents our care and responsibility for nature and travel destinations. We are pleased to partner with TCS and PULIHARA to support ecosystem conservation in Malaysia. Through mobility as a bridge, we hope to bring the 'Travel+' philosophy into local culture, build stronger connections with users and partners, and create better travel experiences for Malaysian consumers.”

This partnership marks another step forward in JETOUR's efforts to advance its“Travel+” philosophy in Southeast Asia and deepen collaboration with local cultural initiatives. Looking ahead, JETOUR will continue working with local partners to develop more travel, outdoor and cultural experiences tailored to regional user needs, further accelerating the global implementation of its“Travel+” strategy.

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

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