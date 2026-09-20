Journalist Payal Mehta Passes Away In Mumbai, PM Modi Expresses Grief

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Journalist Payal Mehta passed away in Mumbai early on Sunday. She was 46.

Mehta developed uneasiness late on Saturday night and was rushed to the hospital at around 2 a.m., according to colleagues. However, before any treatment could be administered, the doctors did not find any pulse.

Payal Mehta was working as an Assistant Editor with CNN-News 18.

Condolences poured in following her demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to express grief over the passing of the journalist.

"Payal Mehta Ji was a hardworking journalist who remained firmly connected to the ground, bringing a deep understanding of national issues to her reporting," PM Modi posted on X.

"Beyond her work, she will be remembered for the kindness and warmth with which she touched so many lives. Her sudden and untimely passing is extremely saddening. My condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. May they find strength in this difficult hour. Om Shanti," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed shock and sadness over the passing of Mehta.

Taking to X, Singh said, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing of journalist Payal Mehta. She has left us far too soon."

"Payal was an extremely hardworking and dedicated journalist who covered the Parliament beat with great commitment and professionalism. During Parliament sessions, she would be present from early morning till late at night, tirelessly following the proceedings and doing her work with remarkable dedication," Singh said, offering heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also offered condolences, remembering Mehta as a "hardworking and diligent journalist".

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Payal Mehta ji. A hardworking and diligent journalist, she covered Parliament and had a keen understanding of public affairs. Her untimely passing is deeply distressing," Kharge said in a post on X.

"My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. May they find strength in this difficult hour," he added.