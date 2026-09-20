TN Forest Department Steps Up Surveillance In Mettur After Suspected Leopard Attacks

MENAFN - IANS) Salem (Tamil Nadu), Sep 20 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has intensified surveillance in Kannamoochi village near Kolathur in Mettur following the killings of more than 10 goats, two calves, and several dogs in attacks suspected to have been carried out by a leopard, officials said.

The incidents have triggered anxiety among residents, particularly farmers and livestock owners whose houses and agricultural fields are located close to the forest boundary.

Officials believe that a leopard may have strayed into the village from the adjoining Erode Forest Reserve in search of prey.

Forest Department personnel inspected the affected areas after receiving complaints from villagers and examined the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Though the presence of a leopard has not yet been conclusively confirmed, officials said the nature of the attacks indicated the possible movement of a large wild animal in the locality.

Mettur Forest Range Officer Sengottaiyan said Kannamoochi is a relatively small village surrounded by a substantial stretch of forest. A total of 717 hectares of forest land are located in and around the area, providing a possible route for wild animals moving from the Erode reserve.

Officials suspect that the leopard may have entered the Kannamoochi forest area and later moved into nearby farmlands after failing to find sufficient prey. Apart from goats and calves, hens and dogs are also believed to have been attacked by the animal.

As a precautionary measure, the Forest Department has installed cages at five strategic locations in and around the village. Camera traps have also been positioned at several points to record the animal's movement, confirm whether it is a leopard and identify the areas it visits frequently. Forest personnel are conducting continuous patrols across the village, adjoining agricultural fields and forest fringes.

Officials are also gathering information from residents about sightings, unusual animal sounds and fresh footprints. Villagers have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid travelling alone near the forest boundary during early morning and late evening hours. Farmers have also been asked to keep goats, calves and other livestock inside secure enclosures at night.

Officials said surveillance would continue until the suspected animal was identified and safely captured. The department is taking additional precautions to prevent further livestock deaths and ensure the safety of people living near the forest area.