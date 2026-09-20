Shabana Azmi's Birthday Wish For Kanwaljit Singh: Lucky To Be Friends With You

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi penned a special birthday wish for her long-time friend and actor Kanwaljit Singh as he turned a year older on Saturday.

In the post uploaded by Shabana Azmi on her official Instagram handle, she shared that she is lucky to be friends with Kanwaljit for more than 5 decades now.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Dearest Kukuji, wish you a very happy birthday. Ek bahut achcha dost bahut achcha actor aur bahut achcha insaan bahut kam milta hai. Im lucky to be friends with you for over 50 years! Jeete raho khush raho bahut saara pyar (sic)".

It must be noted that Shabana and Kanwaljit have shared screen space in multiple projects.

Their primary collaboration was back in 1982 in 'Ashanti'. The action drama also featured Rajesh Khanna and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles, along with others.

In 1984, they came together for 'Hum Rahe Na Hum'. The project directed by Chetan Anand and Ketan Anand, and produced by Vijay Anand, also saw Vijay Anand and Rehana Sultan as part of the core cast.

Shabana and Kanwaljit have also worked together in 'Shart', which reached the audience in 1986. Helmed by Ketan Anand, Naseeruddin Shah and Sarika were also seen essaying pivotal roles in the crime entertainer.

Their last professional association was in 2005 for the movie '15 Park Avenue' directed by Aparna Sen.

Daughter of celebrated poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi and theatre actress Shaukat Kaifi, Shabana stepped into acting with Shyam Benegal's 'Ankur' in 1974.

During her tenure spanning decades, she has delivered some notable performances in multiple films such as 'Nishant', 'Junoon', 'Arth', 'Khandhar', 'Paar', 'Mandi', 'Masoom', 'Shatranj Ke Khilari', 'Sparsh', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Fakira', 'Godmother' and 'Fire', to name just a few.