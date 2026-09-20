Revanth Reddy Lacks Vision, Damaging Telangana's Future: BRS Leader

BRS Leader Accuses CM Reddy of Damaging Telangana

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress government in Telangana, senior BRS leader Dasoju Sravan has alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy "lacks vision" and his“administrative failures and diversionary politics” are damaging the state's growth prospects. Speaking with ANI here on Saturday, the BRS leader said that the Chief Minister should deliver instead of indulging in a blame game. The BRS leader accused Reddy of making false allegations against former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family. "How long will Revanth Reddy cover up his failure and seek survival out of mudslinging on KCR and his family? It is time to deliver. Revanth Reddy does not realise the kind of damage that he is doing to himself. We don't care if he damages himself, but he is also damaging a 125-year-old party, and he is permanently destroying the governance. As a result of that, he is destroying and damaging the prospects and future of Telangana and the people of Telangana,” Sravan alleged.

"It is so unfortunate that Congress, High Command and none other than Rahul Gandhi has chosen a person who does not have vision and as the Chief Minister of Telangana, that is Revanth Reddy,” he alleged further.

KTR Demands Defected MLAs Resign and Face Fresh Elections

Earlier on Saturday, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao demanded that MLAs who switched from the party to the Congress should resign from their posts and seek a fresh mandate from the people, citing the Telangana High Court's judgment on MLA Danam Nagender's disqualification. KTR said the state government should apply the same principle to all remaining cases involving MLAs who defected from the BRS. "The government should take note of the High Court's judgment on MLA disqualification and apply the same principle to the remaining defected MLAs. Every MLA who defected from the BRS to the Congress should resign and face the people's verdict," he said.

He further challenged the Congress government to ask the defected MLAs to resign and contest fresh elections if it was confident of its mandate. "If the Congress government is confident of its mandate, it should make the defected MLAs resign and seek a fresh mandate Speaker's decision having been set aside by the High Court, the same legal principle must be applied to the remaining cases. We challenge the Congress government to make the remaining defected MLAs resign and face elections," he added.

Farmers Raise Power Cut Concerns During KTR's Visit

KTR made the remarks during his visit to the Gummadam substation in Pebberu mandal of Wanaparthy district, where he interacted with farmers and reviewed the power supply situation. During his visit to Wanaparthy district, KTR also visited the Gummadam substation in Pebberu mandal along with local farmers and inspected the power supply situation.

KTR checked the substation logbook and sought details from officials regarding the electricity supply being provided to farmers.

A large number of farmers present at the substation raised concerns over frequent and prolonged power cuts, claiming that they were not receiving even six hours of uninterrupted power supply. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)