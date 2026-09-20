Pregnant Doll 'Gives Birth' To A Tiny Baby In Viral Unboxing Video, Leaves Internet Stunned-Watch

People online are shocked by a doll that is pregnant and has a baby that can be taken out of its belly. The set was made by the US toy company Zuru. By taking the baby out of the doll, kids can act out a birth scene. The unusual design was shown in an unboxing video shared by the Instagram account Xoxo Toyz. As the person opened the package and demonstrated how it worked, viewers got to see how the baby could be taken out of the doll.

The toy is called 'My Mini Baby Mom and Baby Surprise'. It has a large, rounded stomach that makes the doll look pregnant. The baby can be removed from the belly, giving the appearance of a tiny birth scene.

The baby is clothed and put in the doll's arms after being removed from an amniotic bag in the video. After that, the doll's stomach may be sealed once more.

"Unboxing Zuru My Mini Baby Mom and Baby Surprise!" was the caption on the video. Some viewers have questioned if the toy's design is appropriate for kids, while others have joked about its unique play feature.

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Internet Reacts

Viewers' opinions on the unpacking video varied; some claimed the item was odd or inappropriate for young children. Some questioned the concept of creating a doll that might seem to give birth.

One individual said, "I don't think this is suitable for children." Another person questioned,“Is there something like this?” Some viewers chose to make jokes about the set.“Father sold separately," one comment read.“This looks like a man's idea of delivering a kid!" another person wrote.

One user was more critical of the toy, saying,“It's one of the weirdest, most unpleasant and unnecessary toys I've ever seen, and I think it can negatively affect children's thinking,"

Others reacted to the idea with humour.“I wish it was this easy," one person wrote.“How long will it take to raise that baby?" another asked.