Funded Trader Markets Brings Simulated Funding Programmes To Forex Expo Dubai 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The proprietary trading firm will meet traders, brokers and introducing brokers at Dubai World Trade Centre on 22 and 23 September, with accounts from $5,000 to $300,000 and rewards paid within 24 hours

-p alt="Funded Trader Markets summary graphic listing a 24-hour payout guarantee, up to 90% profit split, on-demand rewards and on-chain verification via Arbi" height="600" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cc1e61c0-aa50-41bc-a0a9-595a8532d2c7/usp-image-for-middle-east-main-release-.png" width="480" data-dpi="96" data-caption="Funded Trader Markets has paid more than $8.2 million across 5,518 trader rewards, with every crypto reward verifiable on-chain via Arbiscan." data-filename="USP Image for Middle East (Main Release).png" />



Funded Trader Markets has paid more than $7.5 million in trader rewards, with on-chain verification via Arbiscan.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funded Trader Markets (FTM) will attend Forex Expo Dubai 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre on 22 and 23 September, presenting its simulated funding programmes to traders, brokers and introducing brokers.

The event runs across Halls 1 to 5 from 10:00 to 18:00 on both days. Organiser HQ MENA reports more than 250 exhibitors and a Guinness World Record of 20,021 visitors and 262 exhibitors.

FTM operates entirely in a simulated environment. Traders pay a one-time fee, trade against published risk parameters, and earn a share of simulated performance without placing personal capital at risk.

Three programme families will be shown. 1-Step Nitro sets a 10% profit target against a 4% daily and 6% overall limit, paying 90% of the first $10,000 in simulated profits and 80% thereafter. 2-Step Plus runs two phases against a 10% balance-based static drawdown. Instant Funding opens a simulated funded trading account without evaluation at up to 80%.

Accounts run from $5,000 to $300,000 on MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradeLocker or Match-Trader, covering 76 instruments across forex, metals, energies, indices and cryptocurrencies. All accounts are swap-free, and no programme carries an activation fee or a time limit.

The firm has paid more than $7.5 million across 5,055 trader rewards since August 2024, at an all-time average time to pay of 26 minutes 2 seconds. Rewards are requested on demand, closer to prop firms with instant payouts than to a fixed cycle, and guaranteed within 24 hours or doubled. Every crypto reward is verifiable on Arbiscan, and the full reward history is published.

Evaluation consistency is 50% for 1-Step Nitro and 45% once funded, while Instant Funding tiers apply a 15% consistency rule and a 3% daily limit. Leverage reaches 1:100 on forex, with lower tiers on commodities and cryptocurrencies. Support operates 24 hours a day.

Traders attending can register through the organiser at theforexexpo.com.

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