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Readybid Highlights Hotel Supplier Response Speed As A New Measure Of RFP Execution Efficiency
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 19 September 2026: ReadyBid today highlighted Hotel Supplier Response Speed as an important operational measure for corporate travel teams seeking to shorten hotel RFP cycles and move qualified properties from invitation to negotiation more efficiently.
Hotel sourcing can involve hundreds or thousands of individual supplier interactions.
The corporate buyer creates the RFP, identifies relevant properties, distributes invitations, waits for responses, sends reminders, reviews proposals, requests corrections, negotiates terms, and works toward final agreements.
A delay at any stage can extend the entire sourcing calendar.
Supplier response speed therefore matters.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said corporate travel teams should not have to spend large portions of the RFP season manually chasing hotel responses.
“Hotel sourcing should be a procurement process, not an endless sequence of reminder emails,” Friedmann said.“Automation can help buyers keep suppliers moving while allowing the sourcing team to focus on evaluation and negotiation.”
ReadyBid automates key parts of the hotel RFP workflow, including distribution and supplier follow-up.
This helps corporate travel teams maintain contact with invited properties without manually managing every reminder.
The benefit becomes increasingly important as the supplier population grows.
A small sourcing event involving ten hotels may be manageable through manual communication.
A global program involving hundreds or thousands of properties creates a very different operational challenge.
Even relatively small delays multiplied across a large supplier base can consume substantial procurement time.
Response speed can also affect negotiation.
Hotels that submit complete proposals earlier give buyers more time to compare offers, identify gaps, issue counteroffers, and resolve commercial issues before sourcing deadlines.
Late responses compress those activities into a shorter period.
Automation helps create a more consistent process.
Hotels can receive sourcing requests and follow-up communications according to the RFP workflow rather than depending entirely on individual buyer intervention.
ReadyBid's hotel and National Account Manager contact information can also support supplier outreach by helping sourcing teams connect RFP activity with relevant hotel contacts.
Accurate contact information matters because an RFP sent to an outdated or inappropriate contact can create delays before the hotel has even begun its response.
Response speed should not replace response quality.
A hotel that submits quickly but leaves important sections incomplete may still require additional work.
The stronger objective is a timely and complete supplier proposal.
ReadyBid's structured RFP templates help establish the information required from participating properties so buyers can evaluate responses consistently.
Travel management companies can benefit significantly from workflow efficiency.
TMC sourcing teams may conduct hotel RFPs for multiple clients during the same sourcing season.
Automated distribution and follow-up can reduce repetitive administrative activity and help professionals manage larger supplier populations.
Faster response cycles can also benefit hotels.
Suppliers receive clearer deadlines and a more structured process for submitting proposals. When buyers identify issues earlier, hotels have more time to respond to negotiations or correct missing information.
Corporate procurement teams can then move qualified suppliers toward final agreements more efficiently.
Response patterns may provide useful operational insight over time.
If certain properties or markets consistently require repeated follow-up, sourcing teams can adjust outreach strategies in future RFP cycles.
Hotels that regularly respond promptly and completely may also demonstrate strong engagement with the corporate opportunity.
The larger objective is reducing unnecessary sourcing friction.
Hotel RFP technology should help remove repetitive administrative tasks while keeping procurement teams in control of supplier decisions.
“Automation does not replace negotiation or supplier relationships,” Friedmann added.“It removes manual work around those activities so buyers can spend more time on the decisions that create value.”
ReadyBid expects supplier response management to become an increasingly important measure of hotel RFP efficiency as corporate travel teams seek shorter sourcing cycles, greater automation, and more scalable hotel procurement processes.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a hotel RFP software and hotel sourcing platform supporting automated RFP creation, hotel distribution, supplier follow-up, hotel bidding, counteroffers, negotiations, final agreements, reporting, and preferred hotel program management. ReadyBid serves corporate travel teams, procurement organizations, TMCs, and enterprise lodging programs.
For more information, visit or contact....
Hotel sourcing can involve hundreds or thousands of individual supplier interactions.
The corporate buyer creates the RFP, identifies relevant properties, distributes invitations, waits for responses, sends reminders, reviews proposals, requests corrections, negotiates terms, and works toward final agreements.
A delay at any stage can extend the entire sourcing calendar.
Supplier response speed therefore matters.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said corporate travel teams should not have to spend large portions of the RFP season manually chasing hotel responses.
“Hotel sourcing should be a procurement process, not an endless sequence of reminder emails,” Friedmann said.“Automation can help buyers keep suppliers moving while allowing the sourcing team to focus on evaluation and negotiation.”
ReadyBid automates key parts of the hotel RFP workflow, including distribution and supplier follow-up.
This helps corporate travel teams maintain contact with invited properties without manually managing every reminder.
The benefit becomes increasingly important as the supplier population grows.
A small sourcing event involving ten hotels may be manageable through manual communication.
A global program involving hundreds or thousands of properties creates a very different operational challenge.
Even relatively small delays multiplied across a large supplier base can consume substantial procurement time.
Response speed can also affect negotiation.
Hotels that submit complete proposals earlier give buyers more time to compare offers, identify gaps, issue counteroffers, and resolve commercial issues before sourcing deadlines.
Late responses compress those activities into a shorter period.
Automation helps create a more consistent process.
Hotels can receive sourcing requests and follow-up communications according to the RFP workflow rather than depending entirely on individual buyer intervention.
ReadyBid's hotel and National Account Manager contact information can also support supplier outreach by helping sourcing teams connect RFP activity with relevant hotel contacts.
Accurate contact information matters because an RFP sent to an outdated or inappropriate contact can create delays before the hotel has even begun its response.
Response speed should not replace response quality.
A hotel that submits quickly but leaves important sections incomplete may still require additional work.
The stronger objective is a timely and complete supplier proposal.
ReadyBid's structured RFP templates help establish the information required from participating properties so buyers can evaluate responses consistently.
Travel management companies can benefit significantly from workflow efficiency.
TMC sourcing teams may conduct hotel RFPs for multiple clients during the same sourcing season.
Automated distribution and follow-up can reduce repetitive administrative activity and help professionals manage larger supplier populations.
Faster response cycles can also benefit hotels.
Suppliers receive clearer deadlines and a more structured process for submitting proposals. When buyers identify issues earlier, hotels have more time to respond to negotiations or correct missing information.
Corporate procurement teams can then move qualified suppliers toward final agreements more efficiently.
Response patterns may provide useful operational insight over time.
If certain properties or markets consistently require repeated follow-up, sourcing teams can adjust outreach strategies in future RFP cycles.
Hotels that regularly respond promptly and completely may also demonstrate strong engagement with the corporate opportunity.
The larger objective is reducing unnecessary sourcing friction.
Hotel RFP technology should help remove repetitive administrative tasks while keeping procurement teams in control of supplier decisions.
“Automation does not replace negotiation or supplier relationships,” Friedmann added.“It removes manual work around those activities so buyers can spend more time on the decisions that create value.”
ReadyBid expects supplier response management to become an increasingly important measure of hotel RFP efficiency as corporate travel teams seek shorter sourcing cycles, greater automation, and more scalable hotel procurement processes.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a hotel RFP software and hotel sourcing platform supporting automated RFP creation, hotel distribution, supplier follow-up, hotel bidding, counteroffers, negotiations, final agreements, reporting, and preferred hotel program management. ReadyBid serves corporate travel teams, procurement organizations, TMCs, and enterprise lodging programs.
For more information, visit or contact....
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