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Bharatanatyam Arangetram To Mark Young Artiste Taanvee's Solo Debut In Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 2026: The culmination of years of disciplined training in Bharatanatyam will take centre stage at the India International Centre on September 20, when young dancer Kum. Taanvee presents her Arangetram, her first full-length solo recital, at the IIC Auditorium, Lodhi Estate.
The afternoon recital, scheduled for 1 p.m., will be presented in the presence of Shri Manoj Tiwari, who will be the Chief Guest. Guests of Honour include Geetanjali Sharma, Vice-Chairperson, NADA; former civil servant Amod Kanth; and former Member of Parliament Rakesh Sinha.
A disciple of Guru Smt. Priya Srinivasan, Taanvee began her training in Bharatanatyam at a young age and has continued her practice with sustained discipline and dedication. She is a Doordarshan-graded Bharatanatyam artiste and has performed at cultural venues, diplomatic platforms and international stages, besides participating in classical dance productions and cultural exchange programmes.
What makes her artistic journey distinctive is its parallel with a demanding career in technology. Taanvee holds a B.Tech. in Information Technology and works as a Cybersecurity Engineer in the corporate sector, while continuing to pursue classical dance.
The Arangetram will follow a traditional Bharatanatyam repertoire, moving from pure rhythmic expression to increasingly elaborate forms of abhinaya. The programme begins with an invocation and lighting of the lamp, followed by Alarippu in Tisra Eka Talam. Traditionally associated with the unfolding of a flower, the Alarippu introduces the dancer through structured movements of the eyes, neck and body and establishes the rhythmic foundation of the recital.
The Jatiswaram in Kalyani and Rupakam will take the presentation further into pure dance, bringing together swaras, intricate jatis, precise gestures and geometric movement without a narrative component.
The transition to abhinaya comes with the Bhajan 'Maiya Mori' in Misra Kafi and Adi. Through the familiar episode of young Krishna pleading his innocence before Yashoda after being accused of stealing butter, the piece allows the dancer to explore humour, innocence and expressive storytelling.
The centrepiece of the first half will be the Dhanyasi Varnam 'E Maguva', set to Adi tala. The demanding form combines rhythmic complexity with abhinaya, portraying the longing and devotion of a nayika yearning for union with the Divine.
Following a felicitation of the musicians and Guru, the recital will resume with 'Ananda Natanam Prakasham' in Kedaragowla and Adi, a Keerthanam celebrating Lord Nataraja and his cosmic dance at Chidambaram.
The lighter, more intimate Javali 'Era Rara' in Khamas and Desadi will explore romantic playfulness through the voice of a heroine coaxing her beloved to come to her. The recital will then move towards its technical crescendo with the Paras Tillana in Adi, characterised by brisk rhythmic passages, energetic footwork and sculptural poses, before concluding with Mangalam.
The live musical ensemble features Sreerag on vocals, Manohar Balatchandirane on mridangam and Soumya Kannan on violin, with Guru Priya Srinivasan leading the nattuvangam. Mrinalika Vats will be the compere.
Priya Srinivasan, Taanvee's Guru, is a New Delhi-based Bharatanatyam dancer, choreographer and teacher and a Kalakshetra alumna. Trained under senior Gurus in Chennai, she has worked across several aspects of stage presentation, including dance, vocal music, lighting, costume design and nattuvangam. She is an empanelled artiste of the ICCR and Ministry of Culture, and is the Founder Director of Trikayaa Dance Foundation.
The Arangetram is being presented with the support of Smt. Rekha Sinha, in loving memory of Lt. Shri Ravi Shankar, under the guidance of Guru Priya Srinivasan and Trikayaa Dance Foundation.
The recital will be held on Sunday, September 20, at 1 p.m. at the IIC Auditorium, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi.
The afternoon recital, scheduled for 1 p.m., will be presented in the presence of Shri Manoj Tiwari, who will be the Chief Guest. Guests of Honour include Geetanjali Sharma, Vice-Chairperson, NADA; former civil servant Amod Kanth; and former Member of Parliament Rakesh Sinha.
A disciple of Guru Smt. Priya Srinivasan, Taanvee began her training in Bharatanatyam at a young age and has continued her practice with sustained discipline and dedication. She is a Doordarshan-graded Bharatanatyam artiste and has performed at cultural venues, diplomatic platforms and international stages, besides participating in classical dance productions and cultural exchange programmes.
What makes her artistic journey distinctive is its parallel with a demanding career in technology. Taanvee holds a B.Tech. in Information Technology and works as a Cybersecurity Engineer in the corporate sector, while continuing to pursue classical dance.
The Arangetram will follow a traditional Bharatanatyam repertoire, moving from pure rhythmic expression to increasingly elaborate forms of abhinaya. The programme begins with an invocation and lighting of the lamp, followed by Alarippu in Tisra Eka Talam. Traditionally associated with the unfolding of a flower, the Alarippu introduces the dancer through structured movements of the eyes, neck and body and establishes the rhythmic foundation of the recital.
The Jatiswaram in Kalyani and Rupakam will take the presentation further into pure dance, bringing together swaras, intricate jatis, precise gestures and geometric movement without a narrative component.
The transition to abhinaya comes with the Bhajan 'Maiya Mori' in Misra Kafi and Adi. Through the familiar episode of young Krishna pleading his innocence before Yashoda after being accused of stealing butter, the piece allows the dancer to explore humour, innocence and expressive storytelling.
The centrepiece of the first half will be the Dhanyasi Varnam 'E Maguva', set to Adi tala. The demanding form combines rhythmic complexity with abhinaya, portraying the longing and devotion of a nayika yearning for union with the Divine.
Following a felicitation of the musicians and Guru, the recital will resume with 'Ananda Natanam Prakasham' in Kedaragowla and Adi, a Keerthanam celebrating Lord Nataraja and his cosmic dance at Chidambaram.
The lighter, more intimate Javali 'Era Rara' in Khamas and Desadi will explore romantic playfulness through the voice of a heroine coaxing her beloved to come to her. The recital will then move towards its technical crescendo with the Paras Tillana in Adi, characterised by brisk rhythmic passages, energetic footwork and sculptural poses, before concluding with Mangalam.
The live musical ensemble features Sreerag on vocals, Manohar Balatchandirane on mridangam and Soumya Kannan on violin, with Guru Priya Srinivasan leading the nattuvangam. Mrinalika Vats will be the compere.
Priya Srinivasan, Taanvee's Guru, is a New Delhi-based Bharatanatyam dancer, choreographer and teacher and a Kalakshetra alumna. Trained under senior Gurus in Chennai, she has worked across several aspects of stage presentation, including dance, vocal music, lighting, costume design and nattuvangam. She is an empanelled artiste of the ICCR and Ministry of Culture, and is the Founder Director of Trikayaa Dance Foundation.
The Arangetram is being presented with the support of Smt. Rekha Sinha, in loving memory of Lt. Shri Ravi Shankar, under the guidance of Guru Priya Srinivasan and Trikayaa Dance Foundation.
The recital will be held on Sunday, September 20, at 1 p.m. at the IIC Auditorium, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi.
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