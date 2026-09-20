The Rise Of Robotics Education: How ODM Global School Is Preparing Students For An Innovation-Driven

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 19, 2026 5:12 am - ODM Global School is advancing robotics education through hands-on learning, coding, and innovation. With a state-of-the-art robotics lab and structured programs from Grades I–XII, students develop critical thinking, creativity.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: As technology continues to transform industries and redefine the skills required for future careers, ODM Global School is strengthening its focus on robotics education to provide students with meaningful exposure to innovation, engineering, and problem-solving. Recognised as one of the leading CBSE schools in BBSR, the school has established a comprehensive robotics learning ecosystem that enables students to engage with emerging technologies through hands-on experiences from an early age.

At ODM Global School, robotics is an integral component of future-focused learning. In collaboration with SakRobotix, students from Grades I to XII participate in structured robotics programmes designed to introduce them to coding, automation, engineering design, and applied scientific concepts. Through these programmes, students build four to six robotic models annually, allowing them to move beyond theoretical understanding and apply classroom concepts in practical settings.

Supporting this initiative is one of the largest robotics laboratories at the school level. Equipped with specialised robotics kits, learning tools, and dedicated workspaces, the facility provides students with opportunities to experiment, innovate, and develop technical skills in a collaborative environment. The robotics lab serves as a platform where curiosity is encouraged, ideas are tested, and learning takes place through exploration and creation.

The programme is designed to nurture skills that extend far beyond technology. By building and programming robots, students learn how to approach challenges systematically, analyse problems, develop solutions, and work effectively in teams. Robotics projects encourage creativity, logical reasoning, communication, and perseverance-competencies that are increasingly important in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Educators at ODM Global School believe that robotics education also helps students develop confidence in their ability to innovate. As students work through design challenges and project-based tasks, they gain first-hand experience in turning ideas into functional outcomes. This process strengthens both technical understanding and independent thinking, helping learners become active creators rather than passive consumers of technology.

Sharing his experience, Ayush Varma, a student of Class IX at ODM Global School, said,

"Robotics has been one of my favourite learning experiences at ODM Global School. I enjoy creating and programming robots with my friends, and every project teaches us something new. I would like to thank our teachers and mentors for their constant support and encouragement. They motivate us to think creatively, solve problems, and never be afraid of trying new ideas. These experiences have made me more confident and interested in technology."

Speaking about the significance of robotics in modern education, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, said,

"The future belongs to individuals who can innovate, adapt, and create solutions. Robotics education gives students the opportunity to develop these capabilities through experiential learning. At ODM Global School, we ensure to provide students with an environment where they can explore technology, strengthen critical thinking, and build the confidence required to succeed in an increasingly innovation-driven world."

As emerging technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, automation, and machine learning continue to shape global industries, schools are increasingly expected to prepare students for opportunities that may not even exist today. Exposure to robotics at a young age helps learners understand technological concepts, develop an innovation mindset, and cultivate skills that remain relevant across disciplines and careers.

Among progressive CBSE schools in BBSR, ODM Global School's approach reflects a growing emphasis on experiential learning and future readiness. By integrating robotics into the educational experience and providing access to advanced infrastructure, the school is creating opportunities for students to engage with technology in meaningful and purposeful ways.

As education continues to evolve alongside technological advancements, robotics is emerging as an important bridge between classroom learning and real-world application. Through its sustained investment in robotics education, ODM Global School is helping students develop the skills, mindset, and adaptability needed to navigate the future and contribute meaningfully to a technology-driven society.



About ODM Global School

ODM Global School is a future-focused educational organisation committed to delivering globally aligned learning experiences that combine academic excellence with innovation, leadership, and holistic development. Through advanced learning infrastructure, experiential programmes, and student-centric teaching methodologies, the school prepares learners to become confident, responsible, and future-ready global citizens.