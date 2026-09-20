Readybid Introduces Traveler Segment Intelligence To Help Companies Build Hotel Programs

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 19, 2026 1:02 pm - ReadyBid expects traveler segmentation to become a more visible component of hotel procurement as organizations seek preferred programs that combine negotiated value, practical traveler requirements, and stronger program adoption.

San Diego, CA - 19 September 2026:

ReadyBid, a hotel RFP software and corporate hotel sourcing technology provider, today highlighted Traveler Segment Intelligence, a procurement approach designed to help companies recognize that different employee groups can have different lodging requirements even when traveling to the same destination.

Corporate hotel programs are often built around destinations and total room-night volume.

That provides an important sourcing foundation, but it may not fully explain how employees use hotels.

Executives, sales teams, consultants, engineers, project employees, field personnel, recruiters, and other traveler populations can have different trip patterns, budgets, schedules, and property requirements.

ReadyBid believes understanding these differences can help corporate travel teams create more relevant hotel RFP strategies.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said hotel sourcing becomes more precise when buyers understand who is generating the demand.

“Five hundred room nights tell procurement teams how much travel exists, but they do not necessarily explain what those travelers need,” Friedmann said.“Traveler segmentation adds context that can help companies build a better hotel program.”

A sales employee visiting customers may prioritize convenient transportation and flexible cancellation conditions.

An engineer assigned to a project site may place greater value on parking, laundry facilities, breakfast, and longer-stay suitability.

Employees attending training sessions may need hotels near a corporate learning center, while senior leadership travel can create a different set of lodging requirements.

These differences do not necessarily require separate hotel programs.

Instead, they can inform how procurement teams define sourcing requirements and evaluate suppliers.

ReadyBid's customizable hotel RFP templates allow organizations to request information relevant to their traveler populations.

Corporate buyers can compare negotiated rates alongside location, amenities, availability, seasonal pricing, cancellation terms, and other property characteristics.

In some destinations, one preferred hotel may serve several traveler groups effectively.

In other markets, a small portfolio of complementary properties may provide better coverage.

For example, a company could identify one hotel near its primary office and another closer to an industrial or project location.

Both may operate within the same metropolitan market while serving different types of corporate demand.

Traveler segmentation can also improve negotiation preparation.

When procurement teams understand which employee populations generate the most room nights, they can explain the business opportunity more clearly to hotel suppliers.

Hotels gain better visibility into the expected traveler profile and can respond with a more relevant proposal.

The approach can also help explain preferred program leakage.

Employees sometimes book outside the negotiated hotel program because the preferred property does not fit the practical requirements of their trip.

Segment-level analysis can help procurement teams distinguish between simple policy noncompliance and a genuine supplier-portfolio gap.

That distinction matters.

If a preferred hotel is appropriate for most employees but consistently unsuitable for a particular traveler population, the next RFP can address the underlying sourcing issue.

Travel management companies can use traveler segmentation when advising clients on hotel program design.

TMC sourcing teams can connect booking behavior with supplier requirements and help clients determine whether the existing preferred portfolio adequately serves major traveler groups.

Historical data can make the strategy increasingly useful.

Travel patterns may change as organizations open offices, expand projects, modify workplace policies, enter new markets, or shift customer activity.

Procurement teams can periodically review whether the traveler populations behind hotel demand have changed.

The result is a hotel RFP that reflects more than aggregate spend.

It reflects how business travel actually happens.

“Corporate hotel sourcing should serve the people creating the demand while still meeting the company's procurement objectives,” Friedmann added.“Traveler segment intelligence helps connect those priorities.”

ReadyBid expects traveler segmentation to become a more visible component of hotel procurement as organizations seek preferred programs that combine negotiated value, practical traveler requirements, and stronger program adoption.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid provides hotel RFP software and hotel sourcing technology for corporate travel managers, procurement teams, TMCs, and enterprise lodging programs. The platform helps organizations create hotel RFP templates, invite hotels to bid, compare supplier proposals, negotiate corporate rates, manage final agreements, and operate preferred hotel sourcing through a centralized workflow.

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