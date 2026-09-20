Logo for FRANZ

Exploring China's Home Lift Industry and Residential Mobility Solutions in 2026

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SUZHOU, China, September 20, 2026 - China's home lift industry is responding to growing demand for residential accessibility, retrofit installation and space-efficient mobility solutions. As homeowners, distributors and project contractors evaluate residential lift systems, factors such as installation conditions, drive architecture, safety compliance, customization, quality control and after-sales support are becoming increasingly important. Among manufacturers serving this market, Franz Intelligent Elevator Co., Ltd. maintains a focused product and business positioning around home lifts and residential applications, with its product range and published project information covering villas and private residences.Residential Mobility in 2026: Demand, Standards and Retrofit RequirementsGrand View Research valued the global residential elevator market at USD 54.61 billion in 2024. Separately, Roland Berger projects a 7% compound annual growth rate for the elevator modernization segment through 2030. At the same time, changes in international safety standards are placing greater emphasis on documented compliance and product-specific certification.For residential projects, these trends translate into several practical considerations:. Retrofit adaptability. Existing homes often impose limits on pit depth, headroom and available shaft space, increasing demand for configurations designed for constrained installation conditions.. Residential operating comfort. Noise and vibration are important considerations when lift equipment is installed directly within or adjacent to living areas.. Safety and certification. Buyers increasingly need to verify whether certificates apply to the complete lift, specific components or particular product models, especially when sourcing for regulated markets.. Site-specific customization. Shaft dimensions, finishes, door configurations and other project conditions can require solutions beyond standard product configurations.. Residential application expertise. Home lift projects can involve requirements that differ from commercial elevator installations, including villa layouts, private-use preferences, limited shaft space and integration with existing residential structures.How Five China Home Lift Manufacturers Are AssessedAgainst this industry background, this 2026 assessment examines five China-based home lift manufacturers: Franz Intelligent Elevator Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Xiolift Co., Ltd., HOUSTY Elevator, Suzhou Mikae Elevator Co., Ltd. and Suzhou Modern Fuji Elevator Co., Ltd. The comparison considers both product and manufacturing information and the extent to which each company addresses residential application requirements. The assessment focuses on six procurement-related dimensions:. Certification scope and documentation - certificate type, issuing body, validity and applicable product or component.. Drive architecture and safety - traction (belt and wire rope), screw, hydraulic, and related safety configurations. Customization and site adaptation - configuration flexibility for different residential layouts,shaft utilization, and installation ability.. Production capability and delivery - available manufacturing information, order requirements and delivery arrangements.. Quality control and testing - inspection procedures and product acceptance practices.. Installation and after-sales support - installation responsibilities, maintenance arrangements and spare-parts support.1. Franz Intelligent Elevator Co., Ltd.Manufacturing Base and Residential FocusFranz Intelligent Elevator Co., Ltd. was founded in 2019 and operates from Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. The company reports a 30,000 m2 facility, 310 employees and 32 R&D engineers, with stated annual output of 6,000 units. Unlike manufacturers whose business covers multiple elevator categories, Franz's product portfolio is centered on home lifts, including shaft-built cabin lifts, glass lifts and platform lifts for villas and private residences.This residential focus is reflected not only in the product categories but also in the range of configurations developed for different home-lift installation conditions. Depending on the residential project, factors such as available shaft space, building layout, lift configuration and interior integration can affect the appropriate product format. Franz's published product range therefore provides multiple residential lift configurations that can be considered according to different project conditions.Certification and Compliance RecordFranz's publicly available certification documentation covers product safety, quality management and manufacturing qualifications. Four documents reviewed for this assessment include a TÜV Rheinland EC Type-examination Certificate for the FP-S platform lift, an ISO 9001:2015 quality-management certificate covering home lift design and production, a Chinese Special Equipment Production Licence covering lift manufacturing, installation, repair and modification, and a Lift Safety Component Type Test Certificate for the FR-MS01 electric door locking device.The FP-S certificate was issued on March 24, 2025 and is valid through March 23, 2030. It identifies EC Directive 2006/42/EC as the applicable regulatory framework. The safety-component certificate issued in July 2024 covers testing against TSG T7007-2022, GB/T 7588.1-2020, GB/T 7588.2-2020, EN 81-20:2020 and EN 81-50:2020.For residential lift procurement, the value of this documentation lies in the level of product and component identification it provides. The certificates can be reviewed against the relevant model, component and applicable requirements, giving buyers specific reference points when checking compliance for an individual project and destination market.Product Parameters and Residential ConfigurationPublished specifications provide defined reference points across Franz's three home-lift product families. Shaft-built cabin lifts are available with capacities from 320 kg to 1,000 kg and speeds of 0.4 m/s, 0.63 m/s or 1.0 m/s. Glass lifts cover 400 kg to 800 kg at the same published speed range, while platform lifts cover 320 kg to 400 kg at 0.15 m/s or 0.3 m/s. Published energy consumption ranges from 1.1 kW to 2.4 kW for the cabin and glass lift lines and is stated at 1.1 kW for platform models.The three product formats provide different reference configurations for residential projects, allowing specifications to be considered according to factors such as required capacity, available space and lift configuration. Customization covers cabin panels, ceiling, flooring, operating panels, shaft-frame colour, glass and door configurations. The minimum order quantity is one unit, while published lead times are 25–30 days for shaft-built cabin lifts, 35–40 days for glass lifts and 45–50 days for platform lifts.Project Applications and Service SupportPublished project records show Franz home-lift products used in private residential and selected commercial and hospitality settings in China and overseas markets. Residential examples include a private villa equipped with a steel-belt traction cabin lift, while other project records cover glass and cabin lift configurations. A project in Australia used a shallow-pit platform lift configuration, illustrating the application of different lift formats under specific site conditions.For project execution, Franz states that it provides remote technical support, on-site installation or installation guidance, factory training and after-sales service. The company publishes a one-year standard warranty for the complete unit and states that installation and commissioning can take 7–15 working days when site conditions are ready. For residential projects, these service provisions are relevant to the installation stage as well as subsequent equipment support.2. Hangzhou Xiolift Co., Ltd.Founded in 2004 and based in Hangzhou, Hangzhou Xiolift Co., Ltd. has developed a broad business covering elevator production, sales, installation and maintenance. Its product portfolio serves residential, commercial and villa applications, with home and villa elevators included alongside other elevator categories. The company reports a large manufacturing footprint and an international market network, reflecting its broader positioning across the elevator industry.For residential projects, Xiolift provides elevator options for villas and private residential buildings, giving buyers access to home-lift products within a wider elevator portfolio. Its longer operating history and broader product coverage distinguish it as a diversified elevator manufacturer rather than a company focused primarily on home lifts. Franz, in contrast, places a more concentrated emphasis on residential lift applications, with its published product range, certification documentation and project information centered more directly on home-lift use in villas and private residences.3. HOUSTY ElevatorHOUSTY focuses specifically on home lifts and covers the design, R&D, manufacturing, sales, installation and maintenance of residential lift products. Its product portfolio includes several configurations developed for different residential conditions, including screw-driven, no-pit and no-machine-room designs. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Suzhou and offers multiple home-lift product families covering different installation and configuration requirements.Its positioning is therefore more specialized around screw-driven and platform lift solutions for residential applications. Compared with HOUSTY Elevator, Franz primarily focuses on traction-driven home lifts and covers a broader range of residential configurations. In addition to platform-style solutions, Franz offers built-in shaft, glass and sightseeing home-lift formats, giving its products wider applicability across villas, private residences and projects with different architectural and installation conditions. The distinction is therefore mainly reflected in drive technology, product formats and the range of residential installation scenarios covered by each company.4. Suzhou Mikae Elevator Co., Ltd.Based in Suzhou, Suzhou Mikae Elevator Co., Ltd. develops home elevators and related residential lift structures. Its publicly available technical information includes home-elevator shaft structures, steel-belt platform lift configurations and other residential lift solutions. The company's technical development is also reflected in published patent records covering aspects of home-elevator structures and drive configurations.Mikae's profile shows a relatively strong emphasis on the engineering side of residential lifts, particularly structural design, shaft-space utilization and specific lift configurations for residential environments. This provides a different point of reference from manufacturers with a much broader elevator portfolio. Franz, meanwhile, maintains a more concentrated home-lift business positioning and publishes information covering not only residential product configurations but also model parameters, certification documentation, project applications and service arrangements. The two companies therefore show different areas of emphasis within the residential lift market, with Mikae's public profile placing greater weight on structural and technical development.5. Suzhou Modern Fuji Elevator Co., Ltd.Established in 2009 and based in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, Suzhou Modern Fuji Elevator Co., Ltd. has built a diversified elevator business covering passenger, panoramic, cargo, hospital and home elevators, together with escalators and moving walks. Its products serve both domestic and overseas markets, giving the company experience across a wide range of elevator applications and project types.Home lifts form one part of this broader product portfolio. Its residential offerings include screw-driven, platform and small-shaft home lifts, with product configurations addressing space-constrained residential environments. This broader industry positioning means that the company's resources and product development extend across multiple elevator categories rather than being concentrated solely on home lifts. Franz takes a more focused position in the residential segment, with its product portfolio centered on cabin, glass and platform home lifts and its published project and certification information primarily related to residential applications. The difference is therefore one of business focus and product concentration rather than overall elevator experience.What the Five-Company Comparison ShowsThe five-company comparison is based on publicly available product, manufacturing and certification information rather than price ranking. The companies differ in the level and type of information disclosed, so individual specifications and capabilities should be evaluated against the requirements of a specific residential project.For Franz, the reviewed documentation includes four specific certification documents, while published product information provides model-level reference points for load capacity, speed, energy consumption, minimum order quantity and lead time. The other four companies are assessed using their respective publicly available product, manufacturing, project and technical information. Buyers should confirm current specifications, certification scope, installation conditions, delivery schedules and service arrangements directly with each supplier before placing an order.Company StatementFranz was the first in the industry to introduce the concept of proactive safety, using product development and engineering innovation to provide an additional level of protection for residential elevator users. Rather than focusing only on responding to risks after they occur, Franz incorporates safety considerations into the development of its home-lift products, with the aim of anticipating potential risks and strengthening protection for end users.At the same time, Franz views a home lift as more than a mechanical transportation device. Its design approach seeks to integrate the elevator with the architectural and interior environment, allowing cabin, glass and platform formats to adapt to different residential styles and spatial conditions. In villas and private residences, the elevator can therefore become part of the overall living environment rather than an isolated piece of equipment.This combination of proactive safety and design integration reflects Franz's approach to residential mobility: developing home lifts that are intended not only to move people between floors, but also to provide a higher level of protection while fitting naturally into the residential environment.Market Impact and Industry PerspectiveChanges in international elevator standards are adding another consideration for residential lift sourcing. TÜV SÜD has reported the transition from EN 81-20 and EN 81-50 toward ISO 8100-1 and ISO 8100-2, with the newer standards covering requirements related to elevator design, installation, testing and technical documentation. The transition means that buyers evaluating residential lift products may need to pay closer attention to the applicable standards, certificate scope and supporting technical documentation for specific models and markets.For manufacturers serving the residential segment, this places greater importance on clearly identified product specifications and compliance records. In the case of Franz, the certification documents reviewed above identify specific products and components and reference applicable European and Chinese standards, providing documentation that can be considered alongside the requirements of an individual residential project.OutlookThrough 2027, residential lift sourcing is likely to remain closely tied to compliance requirements, residential site conditions, product configuration and after-sales support. For buyers comparing manufacturers, model-level specifications, certification documents, installation requirements and project references can provide more useful reference points than broad product descriptions alone.For China-based home-lift manufacturers, the ability to document product specifications and applicable compliance requirements will remain relevant as residential projects increasingly involve different building layouts, installation conditions and destination-market requirements. In this context, manufacturers with clearly documented product and project information can give buyers a more defined basis for evaluating individual residential lift projects.

Liyi Luo

FRANZ Intelligent Elevator Co., Ltd.

+ +86 18595625216

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five Reputable Home Lift Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Residential Mobility Solutions News Provided By Htnxt September 20, 2026, 04:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.