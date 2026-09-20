Electoral Wins And Defeats Part Of Democracy: Congress MP On DUSU Poll Verdict

MENAFN - IANS) Amritsar, Sep 20 (IANS) Congress's Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, reacting to the results of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections and the performance of the party's student wing, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), contended that electoral victories and defeats are an ongoing part of the democratic process.

The RSS student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), won three of the four posts in the DUSU polls on Saturday, while the Congress-backed NSUI failed to secure even one post.

To a question about the setback suffered by NSUI, Aujla told IANS that students and voters make decisions based on their own understanding and assessment.

"Students and voters make decisions based on their own understanding. In a democracy, whatever decision or mandate the public or voters deliver must be accepted with complete humility," he said.

The MP maintained that whether the election results are in favour of or against the organisation, the "public's decision must always be respected".

"The organisation will continue to work on student issues," he said, indicating that the NSUI would continue to focus on matters concerning students despite the outcome of the DUSU elections.

During the same interaction with the media, Aujla also raised concerns over the law and order situation in Punjab and criticised the AAP-led state government over what he described as a deterioration in the security situation.

Referring to incidents involving attacks on police and security personnel as well as grenade-related incidents reported in the state, he said the situation required serious attention from the government and administration.

"The situation in the state has become extremely worrying... Criminals are emboldened due to weak leadership and administrative failure," he said.

Aujla also spoke about the killing of one of the accused in the Punjab Police ASI Harjit Singh murder case during an encounter late at night.

"The police must perform their duties diligently, and criminals who violate the law must not be spared under any circumstances; they must receive the strictest punishment under the law," he said.

On the Peace March organised to commemorate World Peace Day, Aujla stressed the importance of maintaining peace and harmony both within society and amid tensions across the world.

"Maintaining peace and harmony is of paramount importance in today's times. Whether it's the ongoing tensions globally or within society, every individual must cultivate peace within themselves and work together to maintain harmony in society," he said.