AJUP MLA Humayun Kabir Summoned, Claims Police Helping BJP Win Polls

AJUP chief alleges police harassment

The Berhampore police have served a formal notice to Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and Nowda Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Humayun Kabir, directing him to appear at the Berhampore Police Station on September 21. Reacting sharply to the summons, the legislator confirmed that he would comply with the official directive and present himself before the investigating officials on the designated date. However, he strongly questioned the motive behind the police action, alleging that the law enforcement machinery is actively operating to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of upcoming political contests.

Speaking to ANI on the matter, Kabir stated, "An officer from the Gaurampur Police Station has summoned me for the 21st. I will go. I want to see what they have to say... This has simply become the police's job to help the BJP win the election. They have implicated around 50 to 55 officials and workers from my party, harassing them by filing false charges and fabricated cases." The AJUP supremo further claimed that state administrative mechanisms are deliberately being weaponised to intimidate and suppress his emerging political outfit in the sensitive Murshidabad district. He alleged that dozens of active party workers, grassroots leaders, and dedicated office-bearers are currently facing severe, unprovoked harassment under the pretext of ongoing police investigations.

TMC candidate to contest Rejinagar bypoll

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Saturday said that party candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury did not withdraw from the Rejinagar Assembly by-election after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to him, expressing gratitude to the candidate for continuing in the electoral fray. Saugata Roy told ANI, "He did not withdraw... Mamata Banerjee talked to him. I thank him for not withdrawing."

The statement came amid political developments ahead of the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal, including Rejinagar and Nandigram, following a dispute over the TMC's party name and symbol and changes in candidate positions. The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir, who had also won from Nowda. The bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar, along with the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam, are scheduled for October 6, with counting of votes on October 9. (ANI)

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