Odisha: Five Rescued Baby Orangutans Stable, Feeding Normally At Zoo

Health Status Confirmed Stable

All five rescued baby orangutans currently housed at the quarantine facility of Nandankanan Zoological Park are in a stable condition and showing normal feed acceptance, zoo officials. The health evaluation report, released by Nandankanan Zoological Park Deputy Director Pradeep Mirase on Saturday, confirmed that the group-comprising three males and two females-underwent comprehensive medical examinations, including thermal camera temperature screenings.

According to the clinical observations, the three male infants recorded body weights of 5.34 kg, 3.56 kg, and 3.1 kg, with body temperatures registering between 98.6°F and 101°F. The two female infants recorded weights of 4.28 kg and 2.18 kg, with temperatures noted at 98.8°F and 99.3°F, respectively. All five infants were reported to be in an apparently stable condition and were showing normal feeding patterns.

Expert Panel Advises on Care

A specialised technical committee comprising Delhi Zoo Veterinary Officer Abhijit Bhawal and Wildlife Institute of India (WII, Dehradun) Wildlife Veterinarian Sanath Krishna Muliya visited the dedicated quarantine enclosure to examine the primate infants and guide zoo authorities on medical and management interventions. Following the assessment, the expert panel advised the zoo veterinary team to gradually scale up the daily feed volume and commence the introduction of solid food into their diet. The experts also recommended administering antiparasitic medication, including ivermectin or doramectin, to completely clear internal worm loads.

Details of the Rescue

The five orangutans were found near Badapali village under Bhograi Block of Balasore Division in Odisha on September 9 morning, prompting the Forest Department to launch an investigation into how the animals reached the area. According to Balasore DFO Indalkar Pratik Prakash, forest officials received information from a VSS member at around 6 AM about five animals believed to belong to the monkey species. The officials found that all five were young and were not moving around much, though they were alert and active. The animals were initially provided food at the spot.

As a crowd began gathering at the location, the forest officials rescued the orangutans and shifted them to the Udaipur Section Office for proper assessment. The DFO said the animals' young age and limited mobility suggested that they could not have travelled a long distance on their own. He also said that surviving overnight in the area would have been difficult due to the presence of animals such as jackals, foxes, dogs and langurs.

He added that since orangutans are not native to the area and do not naturally migrate across such habitats, the Forest Department suspects human intervention. The five orangutans, two females and three males, are approximately one year old.

Forest officials, veterinarians and biologists examined the animals, while the department also coordinated with scientists from Nandankanan and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI). He said the case requires coordination with multiple agencies as orangutans are an international species that are not native to India. (ANI)

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