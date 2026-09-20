Mild Weather To Continue Before Temperatures Dip Wednesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 20 (Petra) -- Mild weather will continue across most regions through Tuesday, followed by a drop in temperatures on Wednesday that will bring cooler conditions to the highlands and plains, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Conditions are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next three days, with moderate temperatures across most of the country and hot weather confined mainly to the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate and northwesterly.

The weather will turn cooler on Wednesday as temperatures edge lower. Pleasant conditions are forecast across the mountainous areas and plains, while the Badia will see moderate weather. Hot conditions will persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Low clouds are also expected on Wednesday, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that will become active at intervals.

Sunday's highs are forecast at 30 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains and 28 C in West Amman. Temperatures will reach 27 C in the northern highlands, 28 C in the Sharah highlands and 34 C in the Badia.

The warmest conditions will remain in the low-lying areas, with highs of 38 C in the northern Jordan Valley and Aqaba, 39 C at the Dead Sea and 40 C in the southern Jordan Valley.

//Petra// RZ