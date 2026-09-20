Carpathian Economic Forum Hosts Fair Featuring Veteran Businesses And Craft Producers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“About 50 producers from different parts of the Carpathian region presented their products. They included veterans and their family members, as well as entrepreneurs developing craft production. Many of them have already managed to scale up their businesses with financial support from the state,” Onyshchuk said.

Visitors to the fair could purchase products and sample new craft offerings free of charge.

“Supporting veteran entrepreneurship and developing local production are important components of the Carpathian region's economic resilience,” Onyshchuk emphasized.

Ukraine presents projects in four areas atforum - Koretskyi

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the launch of a new Carpathian Eight (C8) format, bringing together Ukraine, Romania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Czechia, Austria and Serbia.

During the Carpathian Economic Forum, representatives of the C8 member countries presented a joint investment portfolio of 95 projects worth approximately €40 billion.