Ukrainian Jet Interceptor Passes Key Tests, Shows Strong Speed Reserve

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Beskrestnov (“Flash”), an informal adviser to the President, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“I confirm it. The jet-powered interceptor is operational. The speed reserve is sufficient for various targets,” Flash noted.

According to him, there is still work to be done, but the system is“functional, real, and ready for further upgrades.”

Ukraine's new interceptor scores second success against Russian-powered Geran drone

As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already testing four promising interceptor drone models on the front line to counter Russian jet-powered UAVs, while around ten more manufacturers are testing their own developments.

Earlier, Zelensky said that 67 companies in Ukraine were capable of mass-producing systems to shoot down jet-powered drones. According to him, three to five companies had already demonstrated results.

Photo: Serhii Flash/Telegram