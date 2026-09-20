UNGA High-Level Week To Open Tuesday With Zelensky's Participation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by an Ukrinform correspondent, the General Assembly's General Debate will run from September 22 to 28 and will be chaired by its President, Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh.

This year's debate theme is“Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”

Zelensky will address the general debate on Wednesday, September 23. On the same day, he will participate in a UN Security Council meeting under the agenda item“Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine.”

Key international legal issues that the Ukrainian delegation will raise during the High-Level Week include the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression, the Register of Damage, and an International Claims Commission.

A summit of the International Crimea Platform and a series of events involving Ukrainian officials will take place on the sidelines of the General Assembly on Wednesday. One of the events will focus on“Energy resilience and green recovery for Ukraine” and will be attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Olena Zelenska will also participate that day in a high-level event for first ladies and gentlemen“The world in 2026: Seeking stability in times of uncertainty. A mosaic of experiences.”

Ukraine is also preparing six bilateral documents for signing on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

US says at UN it will continue facilitating Ukraine-Russia talks

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine plans to advance its agenda during the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly next week, including by holding the sixth summit of the International Crimea Platform.

Photo: UN