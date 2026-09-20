Top Shower Head Manufacturer Expands Precision Bathroom Hardware Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NAN'AN, FUJIAN, CHINA, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

As the global bathroom and plumbing industry continues to place greater emphasis on functional design, reliable water control, and coordinated product solutions, shower products have become an increasingly important part of modern residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces. Fujian Feiyasi Kitchen Technology Co., Ltd. has developed its business around bathroom and kitchen waterware, providing products designed for different installation and sourcing requirements. With a product portfolio covering shower systems, faucets, valves, and related bathroom hardware, the company serves buyers looking for coordinated products for residential projects, commercial developments, and private-label programs.

Shower heads are essential components in modern bathroom systems, influencing both the functionality and user experience of a shower installation. Depending on the product design, shower heads can provide different spray patterns, installation configurations, and control options. Handheld shower heads, overhead shower systems, concealed shower sets, and multifunctional shower products can each address different requirements in residential bathrooms, hotels, apartments, and other facilities.

Fujian Feiyasi Kitchen Technology Co., Ltd. operates within this market through its FYASSI product range. The company's current manufacturing information identifies it as a faucet and shower product manufacturer based in Nan'an, Fujian, China. Its published manufacturing profile lists a 4,671-square-meter building area, three production lines, 34 equipment units, and dedicated personnel for production, quality inspection, and research and development. The company also provides OEM and ODM development support for global brands, distributors, and project partners.

The company's shower portfolio includes exposed showers, basic shower sets, complete shower sets, concealed showers, and handheld shower heads. Its published collection currently includes 18 shower and shower-system models, giving buyers several configurations to consider according to installation method, spray function, finish, and project requirements.

Among the available shower products are single-function handheld shower heads designed around straightforward daily-use requirements. The company's catalog also includes switchable dual-function shower heads offering rainfall and massage spray modes, as well as multi-spray handheld models. These variations demonstrate how shower hardware manufacturers can address different preferences without requiring fundamentally different bathroom plumbing systems.

The company's product range also includes complete shower systems. Several models combine overhead and handheld spray functions, while other configurations incorporate thermostatic control, concealed installation, or multiple spray modes. Such products are particularly relevant to bathroom projects where coordinated visual design and functional integration are important considerations.

Concealed shower systems have become an important category for modern bathroom design because the main control and piping components can be integrated into the wall, creating a cleaner visual appearance. Fujian Feiyasi Kitchen Technology Co., Ltd. lists several concealed shower models, including two-function and three-function systems as well as thermostatic concealed configurations. Its published products include options with rainfall, waterfall, and handheld spray functions.

Material selection is another factor in shower-product development. The company's current product information identifies materials such as brass, aluminum alloy, stainless steel, ABS, and other materials across different shower models. For example, some shower sets use brass components, while certain modern shower sets use aluminum alloy, and handheld shower heads are available in ABS constructions.

Surface finishing also plays an important role in bathroom hardware. Chrome plating, electroplating, anodizing, painted finishes, and other surface treatments can influence the appearance and product positioning of bathroom fixtures. For project buyers, coordinated finishes can help maintain visual consistency across shower systems, faucets, valves, and other bathroom products.

Fujian Feiyasi Kitchen Technology Co., Ltd. extends its product portfolio beyond shower products through its Faucet range. The company currently lists 20 faucet and mixer models across basin faucets, kitchen faucets, small utility faucets, shower mixers, and bath mixers. This broader range allows buyers to coordinate different waterware categories through a single product-development and sourcing platform.

The Faucet portfolio includes single-cold basin faucets, single-lever hot-and-cold basin faucets, two-handle basin mixer faucets, pull-out basin mixers, kitchen faucets, washing-machine faucets, bathtub faucets, and other utility products. Different models use materials and cartridge configurations suited to their respective product designs. The published collection includes examples using stainless steel, brass, copper alloy, zinc alloy, and ceramic disc cartridges.

Another important product category is Angle Valve. Angle valves serve as water-control components within plumbing installations, providing a connection point and shutoff function for suitable fixtures and water lines. Because bathrooms and kitchens may contain multiple individual water connections, angle valves can be an important part of the overall installation system.

Fujian Feiyasi Kitchen Technology Co., Ltd. currently offers several angle-valve configurations. Its published collection includes quick-open angle valves, large-flow angle valves, dual-purpose angle valves, multi-outlet angle valves, dual-outlet angle valves, and slow-open angle valves. The listed models use materials including 304 stainless steel, brass, copper, and refined copper, depending on the specific configuration.

The availability of multiple Angle Valve designs is particularly relevant to plumbing projects with different connection and control requirements. A standard single-outlet valve may be suitable for one installation, while a multi-outlet or dual-outlet configuration can support more complex plumbing arrangements. Product selection ultimately depends on the installation design, connection requirements, water system, and applicable local standards.

The combination of shower heads, faucets, and valves gives Fujian Feiyasi Kitchen Technology Co., Ltd. a broader position in the bathroom hardware market. These products are closely connected within residential and commercial plumbing systems. A shower system provides the water-delivery interface, a faucet controls water delivery at a basin or kitchen fixture, and an angle valve can provide local water control at an individual connection.

Manufacturing consistency is particularly important for bathroom hardware because many components require precise interfaces and coordinated assembly. The company's factory information describes CNC machining as part of its production process, with the equipment supporting repeatable component dimensions and interfaces. The company also describes surface and assembly processes, pressure testing, and final packing as part of its manufacturing workflow.

Quality control is another area emphasized in the company's published manufacturing information. The factory profile identifies four quality inspectors and states that quality inspection is conducted on every production line. It also describes raw-material traceability and inspection methods that can include all-product inspection, random inspection, and inspections according to buyer requirements.

The company has also published evidence relating to quality and product compliance. Its factory information references an ISO 9001 quality management system certificate, as well as various product test reports and conformity documentation for selected bathroom products. The company notes that the scope of individual certificates and reports varies by product and that buyers should confirm the applicable documents and destination-market requirements before ordering.

OEM and ODM development is another part of Fujian Feiyasi Kitchen Technology Co., Ltd.'s business model. The company describes a development process beginning with a customer brief, followed by engineering, sampling and validation, and then batch production. This approach can support buyers that need customized products or coordinated product ranges rather than simply selecting standard items from an existing catalog.

For bathroom brands and distributors, customization can involve product structure, dimensions, finishes, branding, packaging, and other commercial requirements. Project buyers may also need coordinated product collections for hotels, residential developments, or other multi-unit facilities. The ability to develop several product categories within a consistent design direction can simplify product sourcing and support a more unified bathroom specification.

The company's manufacturing location in Nan'an, Fujian, is also relevant to its business development. Nan'an is an established manufacturing area in China's plumbing and bathroom hardware sector, providing an industrial environment in which component manufacturing, machining, finishing, assembly, and supply-chain activities can be coordinated.

The shower head market itself continues to develop as bathroom design becomes increasingly diverse. Consumers and project developers can now choose between basic handheld products, multifunctional shower heads, rain shower systems, concealed installations, thermostatic systems, and other configurations. This variety allows shower products to be matched with different bathroom layouts, user preferences, and project budgets.

Water-use considerations are also relevant to modern shower product development. Shower heads with different spray structures can create different user experiences while using different water-flow characteristics. The appropriate design depends on the product structure, local regulations, water pressure, and intended market. Manufacturers therefore need to consider both functional requirements and the standards applicable to the destination market.

For commercial projects, durability and maintainability can be equally important. Hotels, apartments, public facilities, and other high-use environments may require bathroom hardware that can withstand repeated daily operation. Product selection can therefore involve consideration of materials, cartridge type, surface treatment, connection structure, installation method, and access for maintenance.

Fujian Feiyasi Kitchen Technology Co., Ltd. has developed its product range to address these varied requirements. Its shower collection provides different spray and installation configurations, while its Faucet and Angle Valve categories add complementary products for broader bathroom and plumbing projects. The company's manufacturing process combines machining, assembly, surface treatment, pressure testing, inspection, and packing to support repeatable production.

The company's approach also reflects the increasing importance of coordinated sourcing. Rather than purchasing shower systems, faucets, and valves from unrelated suppliers, some buyers may prefer to work with a manufacturer capable of supporting multiple bathroom product categories. This can facilitate product matching, finish coordination, packaging development, and project-level communication.

For international buyers, supplier evaluation may also include production capacity, quality systems, product documentation, customization capability, communication, and delivery arrangements. Fujian Feiyasi Kitchen Technology Co., Ltd. presents its production facilities, equipment, quality team, and OEM/ODM development process as part of its manufacturing offering.

As bathroom design continues to evolve, the relationship between aesthetics and engineering is becoming increasingly important. Shower heads and other waterware products must provide functional water delivery while also fitting the visual language of the surrounding bathroom. Coordinated finishes, consistent forms, and complementary product categories can therefore contribute to the overall specification of a bathroom project.

Fujian Feiyasi Kitchen Technology Co., Ltd. continues to operate within this evolving environment through its focus on faucets, showers, valves, and related bathroom hardware. Its product portfolio includes multiple shower configurations, a broad Faucet collection, and several Angle Valve designs, allowing the company to serve different sourcing and project requirements.

The company's development reflects a broader trend in the bathroom hardware sector toward integrated product portfolios and flexible manufacturing. Buyers increasingly seek suppliers that can provide both standard products and customized solutions while maintaining consistent quality and production processes. For shower systems and associated bathroom fixtures, this combination can be particularly relevant to brands, distributors, contractors, and project developers.

About Fujian Feiyasi Kitchen Technology Co., Ltd.

Fujian Feiyasi Kitchen Technology Co., Ltd. is a bathroom and kitchen waterware manufacturer based in Nan'an, Fujian, China. Operating under the FYASSI brand, the company provides shower systems, shower heads, faucets, mixers, valves, bidet products, commercial washroom products, drainage components, toilets, and bathroom vanities. Its current factory profile lists a verified building area of 4,671 square meters, three production lines, 34 equipment units, four quality inspectors, and five R&D engineers.

The company's shower product portfolio includes exposed showers, basic shower sets, complete shower sets, concealed showers, and handheld shower heads. Its Faucet collection includes basin, kitchen, utility, shower, and bath products, while its Angle Valve range covers quick-open, slow-open, dual-purpose, dual-outlet, multi-outlet, and large-flow configurations.

Fujian Feiyasi Kitchen Technology Co., Ltd. supports OEM and ODM product development, with a manufacturing process covering engineering, sampling, validation, production, quality inspection, pressure testing, and final packing. The company states that it serves global brands, distributors, and project partners seeking coordinated bathroom hardware solutions.

With its focus on bathroom product development, manufacturing consistency, and coordinated sourcing, Fujian Feiyasi Kitchen Technology Co., Ltd. continues to provide waterware solutions for residential, commercial, hospitality, and project applications. More information about the company, its shower products, Faucet range, and Angle Valve solutions is available at [ href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">fyassibath].

Address: 252 Maoji Middle Road, Shengxin Town, Nan'an City, Fujian Province

Official Website:

HuiYang Wu

Fujian Feiyasi Kitchen Technology Co., Ltd.

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