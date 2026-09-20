56 Mous At 'SEMICON India' Strengthen Collaborations In Design, Manufacturing, Research

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) With more than 600 exhibitors, around 300 international companies, participation from 52 countries, and 56 MoUs, announcements and strategic initiatives, the 'SEMICON India 2026' event provided a platform for investment, technology partnerships, commercialisation of research, industry–academia collaboration, startup development, skilling and international cooperation across the semiconductor value chain.

According to an official statement, the fifth edition of India's flagship semiconductor conference marked another step in the development of the domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

Six Country Pavilions representing Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore and Sweden, along with 12 State Pavilions, a Startup Pavilion, Workforce Development Zone, Innovation Showcase and Student Hackathon, showcased different dimensions of the semiconductor value chain.

The event recorded 51,656 total registrations and cumulative footfall of about 40,000, the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'SEMICON India 2026' and highlighted India's progression from policy discussions and project planning to commercial semiconductor production.

He interacted with young chip designers and students and virtually inaugurated commercial production lines at CDIL Semiconductor, Mohali, and Suchi Semicon, Surat, taking the number of operational commercial semiconductor units among the 12 projects approved under Semicon 1.0, to five.

The Prime Minister also outlined the transition to Semicon 2.0, aimed at developing capabilities across the semiconductor value chain. Semicon 2.0 has an outlay of Rs 1,27,500 crore and is structured around six pillars - design, machines and materials, new fabs, advanced packaging, research and talent development.

The three-day event witnessed 56 MoUs, announcements and strategic initiatives, spanning semiconductor design, fabrication, advanced packaging, equipment and materials, power electronics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), High-Performance Computing (HPC), Research and Development (R&D), logistics, technology commercialisation, skilling and workforce development.

Major announcements during the event included collaborations and investment plans involving semiconductor manufacturers, equipment and materials companies, design firms, academic institutions and skilling organisations, according to the statement.

-IANS

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