PMK Signals Alliance Rethink, TVK Emerges As Possible Partner

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) The PMK's decision to stay away from the Tamil Nadu bypolls has intensified speculation about a possible change in its alliance strategy.

The party is currently aligned with the AIADMK, but sources say it could explore joining the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led coalition.

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has announced the party would neither contest nor extend support to any political party in the October 6 bypolls to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, both reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

The decision was finalised following discussions with the PMK's state-level office-bearers and functionaries from the two constituencies.

The announcement is significant as the party was expected to campaign for the AIADMK nominees under the existing alliance arrangement.

According to party sources, the PMK was displeased with the AIADMK leadership for selecting and announcing its candidates without holding consultations with its ally. Its withdrawal from the campaign is being viewed as a setback for the AIADMK, particularly in Madurantakam, where the PMK has a considerable support base.

The development comes amid a broader realignment in Tamil Nadu politics following TVK's victory in the 2026 Assembly election.

The Congress, the CPI, the CPI-M, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and the Indian Union Muslim League departed from their traditional political alignments and supported the TVK in forming the government. However, differences have since emerged within the ruling alliance. The CPI and the CPI-M have fielded separate candidates in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, respectively, turning the bypolls into five-cornered contests.

PMK sources said the party believes the long-standing bipolar contest between the DMK and the AIADMK has weakened following the Vijay-led TVK's emergence. The leadership is therefore reportedly willing to examine new alliance possibilities.

The TVK government's decision to conduct a caste census, a long-standing PMK demand, has also generated goodwill among the party's functionaries and cadres.

A section of the PMK reportedly believes an alliance with TVK could revive the party's electoral fortunes and improve its chances of securing representation in the state cabinet.

Recent interactions between leaders of the two parties have further fuelled speculation. Ramadoss's wife Sowmiya Anbumani recently met Water Resources Management Minister N. Anand to discuss various water-management projects in the state. Adding to the uncertainty, Ramadoss recently declined to clarify whether the PMK remained part of the AIADMK-led alliance when the question was raised during a press conference.

Sources said the PMK leadership may assess the outcome of the two bypolls before taking a final decision on its political future. Any formal announcement about continuing with the AIADMK or moving towards the TVK-led front is therefore expected only after the results.