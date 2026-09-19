EVE Open Source Batterytm: AI Battery Debuts At IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid accelerating global electrification, EVE Open Source BatteryTM 4.0: AI Battery made its European debut at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026. The booth showcased EVE Energy's system-level product advantages and localised European operational capabilities. Attracting extensive visits from leading global enterprises for in-depth exchanges, EVE secured strategic cooperation orders exceeding 30 GWh on-site. Rooted in robust product performance and an open ecosystem philosophy, EVE Energy continues to expand its European commercial vehicle market footprint and advance low-carbon transition across global transportation sectors.









Electrification of commercial vehicles across Europe continues to gather pace. Coupled with stringent regional regulations and varied cross-border extreme operating conditions, the market imposes greater demands on traction batteries for safety, environmental adaptability and full-lifecycle economics. Drawing on a decade of technical accumulation in commercial vehicle batteries, EVE Open Source BatteryTM accurately captures core requirements of overseas markets. With its mature technology platform, EVE delivers highly adaptable, reliable and cost-effective battery solutions for commercial vehicles.

EVE AI Battery: Redefining the Operational Value for Global Commercial Vehicles

At IAA TRANSPORTATION under the theme "Mighty Battery, Mighty Mind", EVE exhibited Open Source Battery 3.0 and 4.0: AI Battery solutions. The lineup features cutting-edge LMX chemistry cells including LM815, LM285 and V63, alongside the LM815-641kWh underfloor battery system for heavy-duty trucks and the B3E-LF206S battery system for buses. Featuring high capacity, lightweight design, extended cycle life and superior low-temperature performance, this lineup stood out prominently at the booth.

At its core, the EVE's LMX chemical material retains the high safety and stability inherent to LFP material, while pushing energy-density limits and significantly enhancing low-temperature performance. The products fully comply with stringent European market access requirements and adapt to complex, harsh operating environments, addressing key pain points for commercial vehicle electrification across the region.

Built upon this advanced material platform, EVE Open Source BatteryTM 4.0: AI Battery marks a major leap forward in battery intelligence. Integrated with a custom-built AI chip, it enables cell-level active sensing, real-time diagnostics and intelligent optimisation, transforming conventional passive battery management systems. With full perception, deep reasoning and self-evolution capabilities, the solution elevates battery management to safeguard safe, efficient and reliable operation of commercial vehicle batteries.

Product Launch: Unveiling the Proven Capabilities of EVE Open Source Battery

At IAA TRANSPORTATION, EVE Energy hosted a dedicated product launch - "EVE Open Source BatteryTM 4.0: AI Battery - The New Era of Global Commercial Transportation" - for visiting commercial vehicle OEMs, value-chain partners and industry media. The event presented the brand proposition of Open Source Battery. Guided by European regulatory standards and operational challenges across complex cross-regional scenarios, EVE outlined the product value, LMX chemistry and technical strengths of its solutions. Through open and collaborative industrial dialogue, EVE explored viable commercial vehicle electrification pathways with attendees, underscoring the robust overseas deployment potential of its Open Source Battery series.

Partnering with Global Partners to Usher in New Chapters of Collaboration

Throughout IAA TRANSPORTATION, EVE Energy's booth drew broad attention from global industry stakeholders, with vibrant on-site exchanges. Leading commercial vehicle OEMs (such as BAIC, SANY, Nivalis), core value-chain partners and international mainstream media visited the booth for in-depth, pragmatic discussions covering European commercial vehicle electrification trends, extreme-condition optimisation and localised deployment partnerships. This close alignment of requirements fully validates global market recognition of EVE Energy's technical innovation strengths and premium product lineup.

Backed by robust technological innovation, reliable product performance and global service capabilities, EVE Energy achieved fruitful outcomes at the exhibition. The company signed on-site cooperation agreements with high-calibre industry players including BMZ、Janus Electric、Morris Commercial、Sunswap、WEG and others, with total contracted orders exceeding 30 GWh. These deals highlighted global stakeholders' strong trust and recognition of EVE Open Source Battery solutions, leading-edge technologies and comprehensive delivery capabilities.

Deepening its global footprint and co-building an electrified ecosystem, open collaboration underpins EVE Energy's globalisation strategy. Looking ahead, the company will steadily advance technological innovation and product upgrades. Aligning its diversified, highly adaptable product portfolio with regional market demands worldwide, EVE will deepen multi-dimensional synergies with global value-chain partners and accelerate the electrification, intelligence and decarbonisation of commercial vehicles globally - injecting strong momentum into the sustainable development of the global transport sector.

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