'Gondhal' Director Santosh Davakhar Reacts To His Marathi Movie Being Selected For Oscar Over Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Marathi filmmaker Santosh Davakhar believes the international approach of his film 'Gondha' played an important role in its selection as India's official entry for the Oscars, amid competition from many other Hindi films, including Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Santosh Davakhar was asked what he felt made Gondhal stand out among the 33 films in contention.

Responding to the comparison, the filmmaker was quick to acknowledge the other films in the race, saying that Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Main Wapas Aunga were all good films.

“Dhurandhar 1, Dhurandhar 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and other films are good. Main Wapas Aunga, Hug, these are really good films, but at the international level, the approach of the film is completely different, and if you want to compete there, your film should be made with that approach,” he said.

Santosh also acknowledged the popularity of Dhurandhar, saying that the film has connected strongly with audiences.

“When we were kids, we grew up watching these films. And this year, there is a film like Dhurandhar, which has made a place in people's hearts. And there were many other films which were in the competition,” he said.

Rather than viewing the selection as one film defeating another, the director said he sees Gondhal as representing the entire group of films that were part of the selection process.“So, I would like to say that Gondhal is representing all of them,” he said.

The movie is very raw and that is its quality. Simplicity is its quality and that is why it is feeling like the most impressive thriller film,” Davakhar said.

The filmmaker had earlier told IANS that his experiences at international film festivals made him conscious of the perception that Indian films are often associated with subjects such as poverty and casteism, further prompting him to explore another side of India through the film.

For the uninitiated, Gondhal has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars. The film blends mystery and thriller elements with the richness of Indian rituals and cultural traditions.

The film stars Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu, Suresh Vishwakarma and Vitthal Kale.

–IANS

rd/