Suvendu Adhikari Visits Historic Gaudiya Math On Radha Ashtami

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the Gaudiya Math in Kolkata's Bagbazar is a place with a long history that represents the dream of Saraswati Goswami Prabhu, further noting that he has arrived here for the first time after assuming the role of the CM. His remarks came as he offered prayers on the auspicious occassion of Radha Ashtami.

Speaking to the reporters here on Saturday, Adhikari said that prominent leaders have visited the place. He underlined that Sri Gaudiya Math, a site of significant historical and architectural importance, holds a 'Grade I' classification. "This place holds a long history and represents the dream of Saraswati Goswami Prabhu Maharaj. Who hasn't visited here? Netaji Subhash Chandra, Madan Mohan Malaviya, Shankar Dayal Sharma, Pranab Mukherjee, PM Narendra Modi. It was only my turn left; I have arrived now after becoming Chief Minister. It is a heritage site; it holds a 'Grade I' classification," he said.

The Chief Minister participated in a vibrant kirtan session, dancing along with devotees during the Radha Ashtami event. Radha Ashtami marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, celebrated with solemn rituals, special worship services, and community devotional singing across the nation.

Adhikari on Nandigram Bypoll

Earlier, Adhikari said that the "Sanatana and nationalist cause" will emerge victorious in the upcoming Nandigram Assembly bypoll, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Hasirani Rath as its candidate.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "Sanatan will triumph; the nationalist cause will triumph."

The statement comes ahead of the Nandigram bypoll, which has witnessed a significant political development after former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that she would extend support to the Congress in the constituency, calling the decision one taken in the "greater interest of the nation".

Mamata Banerjee's TMC faction candidate Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) withdrew her nomination from the Nandigram Assembly constituency, leaving the faction without a candidate in the seat ahead of polling.

The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, Congress has nominated Milan Pradhan, and the Communist Party of India (CPI) has fielded Shanti Gopal Giri for the Nandigram bypoll. The bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in West Bengal are scheduled for October 6, with counting of votes on October 9.

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