Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd. (CNTE) / Key word(s): ESG/ESG

How to Achieve Sustainable Power Without Changing Your Existing Backup System

20.09.2026 / 04:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SCHWABMÜNCHEN, Germany, Sept. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNTE has deployed a 700kW/1,624kWh battery energy storage system at an industrial facility in Schwabmünchen, Germany, integrating the site's existing 440kWp solar PV system, 500kW diesel generator and grid connection into a coordinated hybrid energy system.



The project was designed to address several practical challenges at the factory, including limited utilization of surplus solar generation, inefficient low-load diesel operation, high fuel and maintenance costs, and the need to maintain power continuity for production. CNTE installed 7 STAR-H (100kW/232kWh) liquid-cooled energy storage units, managed through its Energy Management System (EMS). The EMS coordinates PV generation, battery storage, grid power and diesel generation according to site demand, enabling the factory to make more efficient use of its existing energy assets. One of the key benefits is improved solar self-consumption. Instead of allowing surplus PV generation to go underutilized, the battery stores energy for use when demand rises, helping reduce electricity purchased from the grid. Based on project assumptions, the system could generate approximately €27,000 in potential additional energy-cost savings, alongside approximately 449MWh of annual solar generation. The battery system also reduces reliance on diesel generation during power interruptions. In a representative two-hour outage scenario, the project estimates that storage could save approximately 254 liters of diesel, equivalent to around €570 in fuel costs. Beyond direct cost savings, the project supports the factory's broader sustainability objectives by increasing renewable-energy utilization and reducing unnecessary diesel consumption. The Schwabmünchen project also demonstrates a practical model for industrial facilities that already operate solar and backup-generation assets. By adding battery storage and intelligent energy management, existing infrastructure can deliver greater economic value, improved energy resilience and lower fossil-fuel dependence without requiring a complete redesign of the site's power system. About CNTE CNTE is a global energy storage solution provider invested by CATL, serving utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and residential applications worldwide. The company combines R&D, intelligent manufacturing and localized service to support more efficient, resilient and lower-carbon energy use.



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