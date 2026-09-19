Heavy Rain Forecast In 15 TN Districts, Chennai May Receive Evening Showers

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and the districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, are likely to receive rainfall on Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

A north-south trough extending from coastal Andhra Pradesh to the Gulf of Mannar, passing through parts of Tamil Nadu at about 0.9 km above sea level, is influencing the weather.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph is likely at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Salem, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli and Madurai districts on Sunday and Monday. Puducherry may also experience similar weather.

Moderate thunderstorms are forecast over the remaining Western Ghats districts and Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, Erode, Ramanathapuram, Namakkal, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karur, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam, besides Karaikal.

Light thundershowers are possible elsewhere in the State. On September 22, moderate to heavy rain may occur at isolated places in the Western Ghats districts and several coastal and interior districts, including Chennai and Madurai. Gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are also likely.

From September 23 to 25, light to moderate rain is expected across the Western Ghats and northern coastal districts. Maximum temperatures are unlikely to change significantly until September 23 and are expected to remain close to normal.

In Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will remain partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may occur at a few places during the evening or night.

The maximum temperature is likely to range between 36 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in the notified areas. Squally winds reaching 45–55 kmph and occasionally 65 kmph are forecast over the Gulf of Mannar, adjoining Comorin area and the southern Tamil Nadu coast on Monday.

Winds may strengthen further over parts of the Bay of Bengal on September 22 and 23, reaching 50–60 kmph and occasionally 70 kmph.