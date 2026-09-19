Costa Rica Weather Alert: Tropical Wave #45 To Bring Rain And Thunderstorms Across The Country

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SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica - The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) has issued a weather advisory as Tropical Wave #45 passes over Costa Rica on Saturday, September 19. The system is expected to cross the territory during the afternoon and early evening, significantly increasing atmospheric instability across the nation.

Authorities advise residents and travelers to remain cautious, particularly in areas prone to flash flooding, landslides, and lightning activity.

What to Expect Region by Region



Morning: Warm and Humid Conditions

The day will begin with warm, humid conditions across most of the country. Early coastal showers are anticipated along the South Pacific coast, while other regions can expect partial cloudiness and rising temperatures through midday.





Afternoon: Mountain and Valley Thunderstorms

As Tropical Wave #45 interacts with local daytime heating, atmospheric instability will peak. Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected across:



Mountainous Ranges: Central, Tilarán, and Guanacaste ranges.

Central Valley: Low-lying urban areas including San José, Alajuela, and Heredia.

Northern Zone (Zona Norte): San Carlos and surrounding lowland sectors. Nicoya Peninsula: Inland and elevated sections.





Night: Rainfall Shifts to the Pacific Coast

Into the evening hours, precipitation is projected to transition toward the broader Pacific coastline, maintaining wet conditions into the night from the North Pacific down through the Osa Peninsula.





Safety Tips for Heavy Weather in Costa RicaStay clear of stream beds and riverbanks in high-risk zones.Seek shelter immediately when thunder is heard, especially in open fields or exposed areas.Drive with headlights on, maintain low speeds, and watch out for fallen tree branches or mudslides on rural routes.Monitor official updates directly from theand emergency response channels.

The post Costa Rica Weather Alert: Tropical Wave #45 to Bring Rain and Thunderstorms Across the Country appeared first on The Costa Rica News.