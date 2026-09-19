West Bengal Weather Alert: Kolkata Under Yellow Alert, Heavy Rain Ahead Amid Deep Depression

The weather office is tracking a system over the North Andaman Sea, which may turn into a deep depression. A yellow alert is in place for Kolkata and Bengal districts, with thunderstorms, heavy rain and gusty winds expected today also.

The weather department predicts more rain across Gangetic West Bengal and large parts of East India in the coming days. Kolkata does not face any direct cyclone threat at this moment.

The North Andaman Sea low-pressure area will likely become a deep depression by September 22. Meteorologists are currently monitoring its movement towards the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The weather office will share a clearer picture in the next 24 to 48 hours. The active monsoon trough will keep the skies cloudy and bring spells of rain. People can expect thunderstorms along with strong, gusty winds.

West Bengal does not face any direct cyclone strike right now. The upcoming weather situation depends entirely on how much strength the system gathers over the next two days. The scenario might change if the depression intensifies further.

The depression will trigger moderate to heavy rainfall across Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Sikkim. The system might move towards the South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts if it gains strength around September 21.

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will witness intense rainfall due to this weather system. The depression is heading towards the South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts. The system will likely make landfall in these coastal areas around September 23.

A low-pressure area has already formed over the North Andaman Sea. The weather department expects this system to grow stronger over the next few days. It could turn into a deep depression by September 21.

The deep depression will likely move towards the west-central Bay of Bengal around September 22. The South Bengal districts will experience scattered rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds today.

The Met department has issued a yellow alert for Kolkata and several South Bengal districts until Sunday. Gusty winds will blow at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. Bengal does not face any direct cyclone threat according to the current forecast.

The depression will definitely increase the rainfall in the region. You should carry your umbrellas and raincoats before stepping out of the house today.