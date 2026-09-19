Trump Says He Will Create 'AI Force', Won't Tolerate Attempts To Slow Industry Growth
Trump - who finds himself out of step with growing public skepticism over AI and dire safety warnings from AI industry leaders - said liberals want the "decimation, or destruction, of AI."Recommended For You
"I, as President of the United States, will not stand by and let this happen," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows!"
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Trump added, without explaining, that he was creating an "AI Force" to be "looking for BAD" and would soon announce an AI coordinator or "Czar."ALSO READ
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