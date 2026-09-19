US President Signs Bill Authorizing New Sanctions On Russia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: President of the United States, Donald Trump has signed a bill authorizing imposing new sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Approved by the US Congress this week, the legislation targets Russia's energy and defense sectors, senior individuals and officials, as well as what is known as the 'shadow fleet' of tankers used by Russia to circumvent Western sanctions.

The bill gives President Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on major buyers of Russian oil and gas, as well as foreign companies and entities that support the Russian military.

The Republican-led US House of Representatives had passed the legislation last Wednesday by a vote of 262 to 159.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has earlier welcomed the US legislation, saying that it is an extremely powerful tool capable of bringing the war to an end.

Sanctions must be strong for all efforts toward peace to succeed, he has added, including Ukraine's joint diplomatic efforts together with the US, Europe, and other friendly countries.